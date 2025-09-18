Home / Markets / News / TechD Cybersecurity IPO booked 718x; check allotment status, latest GMP

Investors who applied for the TechD Cybersecurity IPO can check their allotment status online through the NSE or the registrar's website, Purva Sharegistry (India)

TechD Cybersecurity IPO allotment status
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 10:55 AM IST
TechD Cybersecurity IPO Allotment Status:  The initial public offering (IPO) of cybersecurity solutions provider TechD Cybersecurity received overwhelming demand from investors, with the issue being oversubscribed by a massive 718.37 times by the end of the subscription period on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.
 
With the bidding now closed, the next step is the share allotment, which is expected to take place today, September 18, 2025. Investors who applied for the TechD Cybersecurity IPO can check their allotment status online through the NSE or the registrar’s website, Purva Sharegistry (India).
 
Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links to check the TechD Cybersecurity IPO allotment status:
 
Check TechD Cybersecurity IPO allotment status on Purva Sharegistry (India): https://www.purvashare.com/investor-service/ipo-query 
 
Check TechD Cybersecurity IPO allotment status on NSE:https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
 

TechD Cybersecurity IPO details 

The public offering consisted entirely of a fresh issue of 2 million shares, aggregating to ₹38.99 crore. The company offered the shares in a price band of ₹183 to ₹193 per share, with a lot size of 600 shares. The issue was open for subscription from Monday, September 15, to Wednesday, September 17, 2025.
 
Purva Sharegistry (India) is the registrar to the issue, while GYR Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager. The proceeds from the public issue will be utilised for investment in human resources, capital expenditure for setting up a Global Security Operations Centre (GSOC) at Ahmedabad, and for general corporate purposes.
 

TechD Cybersecurity IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

As the allotment process is underway, the unlisted shares of TechD Cybersecurity are witnessing strong activity in the grey market. Sources tracking unofficial market activity have revealed that the company’s unlisted shares were trading at around ₹388 per share. This reflects a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹195, or 101.04 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band.
 

TechD Cybersecurity IPO tentative listing

Shares of TechD Cybersecurity are scheduled to debut on the BSE SME platform tentatively on Monday, September 22, 2025. Grey market trends suggest a favourable listing, assuming the current sentiment holds. If these trends continue, the shares could deliver a return of over 90 per cent upon listing, as the BSE has capped the listing gain of SME IPOs at a 90 per cent premium.
 
It’s important to note that grey market activity is unofficial and unregulated. Therefore, investors should not rely solely on GMP as an indicator of the listing price or post-listing performance.
 

About TechD Cybersecurity

TechD Cybersecurity (Techdefence) is a customer-centric cybersecurity solutions provider that delivers end-to-end services to enterprises, helping businesses remain secure in the digital world. The company offers a comprehensive range of services that include Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) solutions, Cyber Program Managed Services, Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT), Compliance Services, Specialised Services, and Staff Augmentation Services.
 
These offerings are designed to meet the diverse needs of clients across various industries and sectors, positioning TechD Cybersecurity as a versatile and capable player in the cybersecurity domain.
 

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

