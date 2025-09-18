TechD Cybersecurity IPO booked 718x; check allotment status, latest GMP

TechD Cybersecurity IPO Allotment Status: The initial public offering (IPO) of cybersecurity solutions provider TechD Cybersecurity received overwhelming demand from investors, with the issue being oversubscribed by a massive 718.37 times by the end of the subscription period on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

With the bidding now closed, the next step is the share allotment, which is expected to take place today, September 18, 2025. Investors who applied for the TechD Cybersecurity IPO can check their allotment status online through the NSE or the registrar’s website, Purva Sharegistry (India).

Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links to check the TechD Cybersecurity IPO allotment status:

Check TechD Cybersecurity IPO allotment status on Purva Sharegistry (India): https://www.purvashare.com/investor-service/ipo-query Check TechD Cybersecurity IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids TechD Cybersecurity IPO details The public offering consisted entirely of a fresh issue of 2 million shares, aggregating to ₹38.99 crore. The company offered the shares in a price band of ₹183 to ₹193 per share, with a lot size of 600 shares. The issue was open for subscription from Monday, September 15, to Wednesday, September 17, 2025. Purva Sharegistry (India) is the registrar to the issue, while GYR Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager. The proceeds from the public issue will be utilised for investment in human resources, capital expenditure for setting up a Global Security Operations Centre (GSOC) at Ahmedabad, and for general corporate purposes.

TechD Cybersecurity IPO grey market premium (GMP) today As the allotment process is underway, the unlisted shares of TechD Cybersecurity are witnessing strong activity in the grey market. Sources tracking unofficial market activity have revealed that the company’s unlisted shares were trading at around ₹388 per share. This reflects a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹195, or 101.04 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band. TechD Cybersecurity IPO tentative listing Shares of TechD Cybersecurity are scheduled to debut on the BSE SME platform tentatively on Monday, September 22, 2025. Grey market trends suggest a favourable listing, assuming the current sentiment holds. If these trends continue, the shares could deliver a return of over 90 per cent upon listing, as the BSE has capped the listing gain of SME IPOs at a 90 per cent premium.