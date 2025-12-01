The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹8,998.07 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹1,403.15 and 52-week low was at ₹474.5.

“We would like to inform you that Tejas Networks Limited (‘the Company’) on November 28, 2025, received an amount of Rs. 84.9501 Crore (Rupees Eighty-four Crore Ninety-Five Lakhs and One Thousand only) from the Ministry of Communications, Department of Telecommunications, New Delhi under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Telecom and Networking Products,” the filing read.

The said amount is the first tranche, amounting to 85 per cent of the eligible incentive for Q4 of FY 2024 - 2025 and the balance amount is expected to be released subsequently in accordance with the Production Linked Incentive Scheme Guidelines, according to the filing.