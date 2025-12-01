Home / Markets / News / Tejas Networks rises 6% on receiving ₹84.95 crore under PLI scheme

Tejas Networks rises 6% on receiving ₹84.95 crore under PLI scheme

The buying on the counter came after the company received ₹84.95 crore from the Ministry of Communications, Department of Telecommunications

Tejas Networks share price
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Tejas Networks shares climbed 5.8 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹522.95 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company received ₹84.95 crore from the Ministry of Communications, Department of Telecommunications, under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for telecom and networking products.
 
At 11:01 AM,Tejas Networks’ share price was trading 2.79 per cent higher at ₹507.9 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.12 per cent at 85,810.6.
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹8,998.07 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹1,403.15 and 52-week low was at ₹474.5.    READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE 
“We would like to inform you that Tejas Networks Limited (‘the Company’) on November 28, 2025, received an amount of Rs. 84.9501 Crore (Rupees Eighty-four Crore Ninety-Five Lakhs and One Thousand only) from the Ministry of Communications, Department of Telecommunications, New Delhi under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Telecom and Networking Products,” the filing read. 
 
The said amount is the first tranche, amounting to 85 per cent of the eligible incentive for Q4 of FY 2024 - 2025 and the balance amount is expected to be released subsequently in accordance with the Production Linked Incentive Scheme Guidelines, according to the filing. 
 
Tejas Networks, a Tata Group company, is a leading Indian telecom and networking solutions provider specialising in the design, development, and manufacturing of advanced wireless (4G/5G) and wireline (optical transmission and switching) products.   ALSO READ | Natco Pharma share price rises 5% on rating update; check key details here 
Known for its strong research and development (R&D)-driven approach, Tejas holds a top-10 global ranking in optical aggregation and broadband access, with over 520 patents filed to date.
 
With a presence in more than 75 countries, Tejas Networks serves a wide range of clients, including telecom operators, ISPs, utilities, and government and defense agencies. The company focuses on building next-generation, high-capacity, and secure communication networks. Recent collaborations, such as its partnership with Intel to bring Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) capability to laptops, underscore its commitment to innovation and cutting-edge solutions.

Topics :Tejas NetworksBuzzing stocksstock market tradingBSE SensexNSE Nifty

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

