Home / Markets / News / Why did Arvind SmartSpaces share price jump 5% in trade today? Find here

Why did Arvind SmartSpaces share price jump 5% in trade today? Find here

Around 9:25 AM, Arvind SmartSpaces share price was trading 2.03 per cent higher at ₹605 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.35 per cent higher at 86,005.94 levels.

Real estate
The project, spanning an estimated 3.6 lakh sq. ft. of saleable area with a top-line potential of about ₹400 crore, was secured on an outright basis.
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Arvind SmartSpaces share price today: Real estate developer Arvind SmartSpaces share price rose as much as 5.39 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹624.95 per share on Monday, December 1, 2025.
 
Around 9:25 AM, Arvind SmartSpaces share price was trading 2.03 per cent higher at ₹605 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.35 per cent higher at 86,005.94 levels.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Why did Arvind SmartSpaces share price rise today?

 
Arvind SmartSpaces’ share price rose after the company announced the acquisition of a new premium residential high-rise project in Vastrapur, Ahmedabad. 
 
The project, spanning an estimated 3.6 lakh sq. ft. of saleable area with a top-line potential of about ₹400 crore, was secured on an outright basis. 
 
The addition strengthens the company’s growth pipeline and aligns with its strategy of expanding its premium residential portfolio in high-demand markets.
 
This also marks ASL’s 24th project in Gujarat. Located in one of West Ahmedabad’s most established residential micro-markets, the Vastrapur site offers strong social and civic infrastructure, excellent connectivity, and proximity to metro access, educational institutions, healthcare facilities and lifestyle hubs. 
 
It also provides quick access to business parks such as Navratna and Pinnacle, as well as landmarks including IIM Ahmedabad, Vastrapur Lake Garden and Nexus Ahmedabad One Mall, factors that enhance its attractiveness for residential development.
 
“Our diversification initiatives addressing both horizontal and vertical developments across our core geographies are progressing well. We are delighted to announce a premium residential apartments project after over a decade in West Ahmedabad. Vastrapur is one of Ahmedabad’s most promising micro-markets for premium residential apartments, and this acquisition will expand the company's presence in West Ahmedabad. The optimism in the premium residential market remains strong and we look forward to adding new projects across Gujarat, Bengaluru and MMR during the remainder of the year,” said Priyansh Kapoor, CEO and Whole Time Director, Arvind SmartSpaces.
 
Arvind SmartSpaces, established in 2008 and part of the Lalbhai Group’s more than 128 year legacy, is a leading real estate developer headquartered in Ahmedabad. With ~108 million sq. ft. of projects across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Bengaluru, MMR, and Pune, the company focuses on delivering value-driven real estate solutions.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian consumer firms to see Q3 margin spur as input costs soften: Nomura

Choice initiates Smartworks with 'Buy'; cites favourable leasing economics

Motilal Oswal initiates 'Buy on Privi Speciality Chemicals; sees 25% upside

Asian stocks steady as US rate-cut optimism lifts risk sentiment; yen firms

5 top quant multi-factor 'Buy' ideas from Motilal Oswal for December 2025

Topics :buzzing stockArvind SmartSpacesReal estate developersReal estate stocksReal estate firmsMARKETS TODAYMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE NSEIndian equities

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story