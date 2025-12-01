Why did Arvind SmartSpaces share price jump 5% in trade today? Find here

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Arvind SmartSpaces share price today: Real estate developer Arvind SmartSpaces share price rose as much as 5.39 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹624.95 per share on Monday, December 1, 2025.

Why did Arvind SmartSpaces share price rise today?

Arvind SmartSpaces’ share price rose after the company announced the acquisition of a new premium residential high-rise project in Vastrapur, Ahmedabad.

The project, spanning an estimated 3.6 lakh sq. ft. of saleable area with a top-line potential of about ₹400 crore, was secured on an outright basis.

The addition strengthens the company’s growth pipeline and aligns with its strategy of expanding its premium residential portfolio in high-demand markets. This also marks ASL’s 24th project in Gujarat. Located in one of West Ahmedabad’s most established residential micro-markets, the Vastrapur site offers strong social and civic infrastructure, excellent connectivity, and proximity to metro access, educational institutions, healthcare facilities and lifestyle hubs. It also provides quick access to business parks such as Navratna and Pinnacle, as well as landmarks including IIM Ahmedabad, Vastrapur Lake Garden and Nexus Ahmedabad One Mall, factors that enhance its attractiveness for residential development.