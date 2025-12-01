Why did Arvind SmartSpaces share price jump 5% in trade today? Find here

Why did Arvind SmartSpaces share price rise today?
Arvind SmartSpaces’ share price rose after the company announced the acquisition of a new premium residential high-rise project in Vastrapur, Ahmedabad.
The project, spanning an estimated 3.6 lakh sq. ft. of saleable area with a top-line potential of about ₹400 crore, was secured on an outright basis.
The addition strengthens the company’s growth pipeline and aligns with its strategy of expanding its premium residential portfolio in high-demand markets.
This also marks ASL’s 24th project in Gujarat. Located in one of West Ahmedabad’s most established residential micro-markets, the Vastrapur site offers strong social and civic infrastructure, excellent connectivity, and proximity to metro access, educational institutions, healthcare facilities and lifestyle hubs.
It also provides quick access to business parks such as Navratna and Pinnacle, as well as landmarks including IIM Ahmedabad, Vastrapur Lake Garden and Nexus Ahmedabad One Mall, factors that enhance its attractiveness for residential development.
“Our diversification initiatives addressing both horizontal and vertical developments across our core geographies are progressing well. We are delighted to announce a premium residential apartments project after over a decade in West Ahmedabad. Vastrapur is one of Ahmedabad’s most promising micro-markets for premium residential apartments, and this acquisition will expand the company's presence in West Ahmedabad. The optimism in the premium residential market remains strong and we look forward to adding new projects across Gujarat, Bengaluru and MMR during the remainder of the year,” said Priyansh Kapoor, CEO and Whole Time Director, Arvind SmartSpaces.
Arvind SmartSpaces, established in 2008 and part of the Lalbhai Group’s more than 128 year legacy, is a leading real estate developer headquartered in Ahmedabad. With ~108 million sq. ft. of projects across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Bengaluru, MMR, and Pune, the company focuses on delivering value-driven real estate solutions.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.