Defence stock surges 41% in 1 week; zooms 142% from April-month low

Shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies (Paras Defence) hit a new high of ₹1,943.60, surging 8 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade, in an otherwise subdued market. The stock price of the aerospace & defence company is trading higher for the fifth straight day, having rallied 41 per cent during the week. Paras Defence shares have zoomed 142 per cent from its previous month low of ₹802, which they touched on April 7, 2025.

At 09:42 AM, Paras Defence, a leading Indian defence engineering company, was quoting 3 per cent higher at ₹1,857.30, as compared to 0.14 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

The country is witnessing rapid import substitution, increased domestic production, and growing exports, leading to an inflow of higher indigenous orders to defence public sector undertakings (PSUs).

Defence industry is advancing steadily towards self-reliance driven by government policies, the Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) innovations and global collaborations. This push towards indigenisation is expected to boost the earnings of both public and private defence companies as many defence public sector undertakings (PSUs) are witnessing good order inflows with higher indigenous percentages.

On May 5, 2025, Paras Defence, which specialises in advanced optics, mechanical design and cutting-edge defence solutions, announced a strategic joint venture (JV) with HevenDrones Israel, an independent subsidiary of Heven – a US-based global company that is recognised for its autonomous, hydrogen-powered and mission-specific drones.

The JV will establish a new entity in India to design, manufacture and supply next-generation drone systems tailored for India’s defence and homeland security landscape, with long-term plans to address global markets.

The JV will manufacture HevenDrones' full suite of unmanned aerial systems, with focus on military-grade applications such as frontline logistics, tactical surveillance, border operations, and urban threat response. The immediate market focus is India's defence and homeland security sectors, with exports to be explored after a strong domestic base is established, the company said.

Paras Defence reported robust earnings for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), nearly doubling year-on-year net profit growth, a 35.8-per cent growth in revenue with expanded Ebitda margins of 26.2 per cent. The strong growth was supported by a strong order book of over ₹900 crore.

Paras Defence's board, on April 30, 2025, approved the sub-division/split of existing one equity share, of face value of ₹ 10 each, into 2 equity shares of face value of ₹ 5 each.

A stock split is a decision by a company's board to increase the number of outstanding shares in the company by issuing new shares to existing shareholders in a set proportion to boost the stock's liquidity. Although the number of shares outstanding increases, there is no change to the company's total market capitalisation as the price of each share is split as well.

Paras Defence said the split of equity shares will make the shares more affordable and attractive to invest, thereby encouraging greater participation of retail investors and will also enhance the liquidity of the Company’s shares in the market.

Meanwhile, on April 3, Paras Defence signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MicroCon Vision Ltd, Israel, a part of Controp and the Rafael Group, marking a significant advancement in India's defence and drone industry. This collaboration will position Paras Defence as an exclusive supplier of advanced drone camera technology in India, at a much lower cost.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies is a premier Indian defence engineering company, delivering a comprehensive suite of indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured (IDDM) products and solutions for the defence and space sectors. With over 40 years of sustained business growth, Paras has evolved into a pivotal player supporting India’s strategic interests across land, naval, air, and space domains.

The company serves marquee clients including DRDO, ISRO, BEL, L&T, Ordnance Factories, and the Ministry of Defence, and exports to countries such as Israel, Europe, the USA, and South Korea.