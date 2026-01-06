Tata Motors PV shares drops 4% as JLR Q3 sales dip on cyber incident

Shares of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. (TMPV) fell nearly 4 per cent on Tuesday, after it reported that JLR's third-quarter sales were impacted by a cyber incident and incremental US tariffs.

The auto maker's stock fell as much as 3.62 per cent during the day to ₹360 per share, the biggest intraday fall since November 17, 2025. The Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles stock pared losses to trade 2.4 per cent lower at ₹364.3 apiece, compared to a 0.24 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 9:25 AM.

CATCH STOCK MARKET TODAY LIVE Shares of the company snapped a five-day gaining streak and currently trade at 4 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 22.7 per cent in the last 12 months, compared to an 10.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. TMPV has a total market capitalisation of ₹1.33 trillion.

Tata Motors PV reports fall in JLR sales in Q3 Tata Motors PV said in an exchange filing that JLR's wholesale and retail volumes slid in both year-on-year and sequential terms on account of the November-cyber incident. "In addition, the planned wind-down of legacy Jaguar models ahead of the launch of new Jaguar, and incremental US tariffs impacting JLR’s US exports , continued to impact volumes." Wholesale volumes in the December quarter stood at 59,200 units (excluding the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China joint venture), down 43.3 per cent Y-o-Y and 10.6 per cent sequentially from the second quarter. On a Y-o-Y basis, volumes in the United Kingdom fell 0.9 per cent, North America declined 64.4 per cent, Europe dropped 47.6 per cent, China was down 46.0 per cent, the Middle East and North Africa slipped 8.5 per cent, and overseas markets fell 50.4 per cent.

The combined mix of Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender models accounted for 74.3 per cent of total wholesale volumes in Q3, compared with 70.3 per cent in the year-ago period, but lower than 76.7 per cent in the previous quarter. ALSO READ | InCred Equities starts coverage on Tata Motors with 'Add' as CV cycle turns Retail sales for the third quarter were 79,600 units, including volumes from the China joint venture, down 25.1 per cent Y-o-Y and 6.7 per cent sequentially. Retail volumes declined across all regions, with the United Kingdom down 13.3 per cent, North America down 37.7 per cent, Europe down 26.9 per cent, China down 18.4 per cent, the Middle East and North Africa down 18.7 per cent, and overseas markets down 14.1 per cent.