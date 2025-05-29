Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 10:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / IndusInd Bank shares rise after Sebi bans ex-CEO, 4 others from markets

IndusInd Bank shares rise after Sebi bans ex-CEO, 4 others from markets

IndusInd Bank's stock rose as much as 0.7 per cent during the day after Sebi barred its former CEO, Sumant Kathpalia and four other officials from trading in the stock market

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank Share

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of crisis-hit IndusInd Bank traded higher after a volatile opening, following the market regulator barring its former chief executive officer (CEO), Sumant Kathpalia and four other senior officials from trading in the securities market. 
 
IndusInd Bank's stock rose as much as 0.7 per cent during the day to ₹810 per share, after falling by 0.3 per cent during open. The stock trimmed some gains to trade 0.6 per cent higher, compared to a 0.15 per cent advance in Nifty50 as of 9:48 AM. 
 
Shares of the company have fallen over 6 per cent from their recent peak of ₹863, which it hit earlier this month. In March, the stock plunged over 30 per cent after noting the discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio. The stock has fallen 15.4 per cent this year, compared to a 4.8 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50.   Track LIVE Market Updates Here
 

Sebi bans IndusInd ex-CEO, 4 others from markets

In an interim order issued on May 28, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said that these individuals had traded in IndusInd Bank shares while being in possession of unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI), violating insider trading rules.
 
The other executives named in the order are Arun Khurana (former executive director and deputy CEO), Sushant Sourav (head of Treasury operations), Rohan Jathanna (head of GMG operations), and Anil Marco Rao (chief administrative officer for consumer banking operations).

Sebi conducted a suo-motu preliminary examination after Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said the market regulator is looking into any "egregious violations" by senior management of the lender. 
 
Sebi found that senior management had been aware of the issue since at least December 2023 but failed to disclose the information to the public in time. Sebi also cited emails showing that by December 4, 2023, the top executives had internally acknowledged a “huge impact” due to these discrepancies. 

IndusInd Bank Q4 results 

IndusInd Bank posted a net loss of ₹2,329 crore, a first in 19 years, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
 
The lender's losses came as it substantially ramped up provisions and reversed incorrectly booked revenue and income entries worth over ₹2,500 crore linked to accounting discrepancies in the derivatives and microfinance segments discovered during the quarter.
 
Despite the sharp Q4 loss, the bank reported a net profit of ₹2,575 crore for FY25, down 71 per cent year-on-year (YoY). The lender’s net interest income (NII) was down 43 per cent YoY in Q4FY25 at ₹3,048 crore, while other income was down 72 per cent YoY at ₹709 crore. 

IndusInd Bank analyst ratings

Twenty of the 37 analysts tracking IndusInd Bank have a 'buy' rating on the stock, 15 have a 'hold' call, while 22 suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. 
   

First Published: May 29 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

