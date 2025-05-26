This PSU stock price rose over 2% in trade on Monday, May 26; here's why

NTPC share price: State-owned NTPC shares were in demand early in trade, with the scrip rising as much as 2.42 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹352.85 per share.

However, by 10:30 AM, NTPC shares were trading 0.71 per cent higher at ₹346.95 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.78 per cent higher at 82,358.57 level.

Why did NTPC share rise today?

NTPC shares rose after posting healthy numbers in the March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25).

The company’s consolidated net profit zoomed 22 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹7,897.14 crore, from ₹6,490.05 crore in the same quarter last year (Q4FY24). The surge in profit was aided by improved operational performance.

The company’s operational income for the March quarter jumped to ₹49,833.70 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹47,628.19 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q4FY24).

For FY25, NTPC’s net profit zoomed to ₹23,953.15 crore, as against ₹21,332.45 crore in FY24. Its total operational income climbed to ₹1,88,138.06 crore in FY25, from ₹1,78,524.80 crore in FY24. READ MORE

Also Read

NTPC dividend

NTPC’s Board of Directors has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.35 per share for FY25, subject to the approval of the Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

“The aforesaid final dividend is in addition to the first interim dividend at the rate of ₹2.50 per share & second interim dividend at the rate of ₹2.50 per share of face value of ₹10 each for the financial year 2024-25 paid in November 2024 & February 2025, respectively,” NTPC said.

About NTPC

NTPC Limited, previously known as the National Thermal Power Corporation, stands as India’s largest power utility and a prominent public sector undertaking (PSU). Established on November 7, 1975, and headquartered in New Delhi, NTPC is committed to generating and distributing electricity while engaging in diverse activities such as coal mining, oil and gas exploration, and power trading.

NTPC offers a wide range of services, including consultancy, project management, construction management, and the operation and management of power plants. It is listed on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), focusing on setting up power projects, optimising energy sources, and implementing innovative eco-friendly technologies.