This PSU stock zooms 100% from March low; hits over 10-month high today

BEML registered its highest-ever order book of ₹14,610 crore in FY25. The company posted its highest-ever profit before tax (PBT) of ₹405.43 crore.
BEML designed & developed high mobility vehicle HMV12x12 for strategic weapon systems and also designed & developed HMV 6x6 with armored cabin for Mounted Gun System. The 1,500 hp engine program entered the next phase of development with the 1st engine sent to the UK for Mechanical & Combustion development. The company supplied 1st Vande Bharat sleeper trains and completed trials successfully.
BEML acquires land in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh
BEML on May 11, 2025 announced that the Government of Madhya Pradesh approved the allotment of 60.063 hectares (approximately 148 acres) of land to the company. The land has been allotted for setting up a construction facility to manufacture rolling stock / coaches for railway and metro projects in the state.
The company's management reiterated robust growth prospects, issuing an order book target of ~₹ 22,000-23,000 crore by FY26, led by finalization of large ticket orders with a margin expansion guidance of 150bp YoY supported by operating leverage coupled by richer product mix and better cost optimization measures. The order book mix is expected to be in the ratio of 20:20:60 for mining: defense: rail, respectively, in FY26.
Furthermore, BEML expects 20 per cent YoY revenue growth in FY26, led by seamless execution of Bengaluru Metro and Vande Bharat with nine train sets left to be delivered with a prototype of maiden train set being cleared in April. With a robust outlook and a promising order pipeline for FY26, analysts reiterate a positive stance on the stock.
Elara Capital on BEML
BEML's FY25 order inflow stood at ₹6,800 crore, up 28 per cent YoY, which is expected to double by FY26, supported by finalization of metro orders comprising Chennai, Mumbai, Thane, Pune, & Nashik and setting up of metros in Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, as well as expansion of metro lines for Kochi and Hyderabad with rail maintenance vehicles. Additionally, BEML also expects Regional Rapid Transit orders and two high-speed train tenders to fructify in December 2026 for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor.
With a robust outlook and a promising order pipeline along with solid guidance on order book & inflow coupled by bold capex plans, we remain positive, the brokerage firm said. However, currently, the stock trades above analysts target price of ₹4,860 per share.
