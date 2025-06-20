This PSU stock zooms 100% from March low; hits over 10-month high today

BEML share price today

Shares of BEML hit an over 10-month high of ₹4,697, zooming 10 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. The stock now quotes at its highest level since July 31, 2024.

The stock price of the public sector undertaking (PSU) commercial vehicles company has doubled from its 52-week low of ₹2,346.35 touched on March 3, 2025.

BEML major achievement in 2024-25 BEML registered its highest-ever order book of ₹14,610 crore in FY25. The company posted its highest-ever profit before tax (PBT) of ₹405.43 crore. BEML designed & developed high mobility vehicle HMV12x12 for strategic weapon systems and also designed & developed HMV 6x6 with armored cabin for Mounted Gun System. The 1,500 hp engine program entered the next phase of development with the 1st engine sent to the UK for Mechanical & Combustion development. The company supplied 1st Vande Bharat sleeper trains and completed trials successfully. ALSO READ | BHEL share price pops 2% on fixing July 11 as record date for dividend BEML secured orders for design & development and supply of metro trains for Bangalore Metro & Chennai Metro. It secured orders for design & development and supply of high speed trains from the Indian Railways.

BEML acquires land in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh BEML on May 11, 2025 announced that the Government of Madhya Pradesh approved the allotment of 60.063 hectares (approximately 148 acres) of land to the company. The land has been allotted for setting up a construction facility to manufacture rolling stock / coaches for railway and metro projects in the state. ALSO READ | Dilip Buildcon shares rise on ₹1,341 order win from Konkan Railway Corp Earlier on May 9, the Chhattisgarh cabinet approved the allotment of 100 acres of land in Janjgir-Champa district to the company at Re 1 per acre for setting up a Heavy Earth Moving Equipment manufacturing plant in the state.

BEML - Healthy outlook The company's management reiterated robust growth prospects, issuing an order book target of ~₹ 22,000-23,000 crore by FY26, led by finalization of large ticket orders with a margin expansion guidance of 150bp YoY supported by operating leverage coupled by richer product mix and better cost optimization measures. The order book mix is expected to be in the ratio of 20:20:60 for mining: defense: rail, respectively, in FY26. Furthermore, BEML expects 20 per cent YoY revenue growth in FY26, led by seamless execution of Bengaluru Metro and Vande Bharat with nine train sets left to be delivered with a prototype of maiden train set being cleared in April. With a robust outlook and a promising order pipeline for FY26, analysts reiterate a positive stance on the stock.