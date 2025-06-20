Friday, June 20, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BHEL share price pops 2% on fixing July 11 as record date for dividend

BHEL share price pops 2% on fixing July 11 as record date for dividend

BHEL share price increased today after the company announced that it has fixed July 11, 2025 as the 'record date' for final dividend.

Bhel

BHEL is among the leading power plant equipment manufacturers in the country. The company specialises in the design, engineering, manufacturing, installation, testing, commissioning, and servicing of a diverse array of products and services.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BHEL share price: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) shares rose as much as 1.98 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹251.95 per share on the last trading day of the week i.e Friday, June 20, 2025. 
 
Around 1:40 PM, BHEL shares were trading 0.79 per cent higher at ₹249 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 1.08 per cent higher at 82,236.94 levels.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE
 

Why did BHEL share price rise in trade today?

 
BHEL share price increased today after the company announced that it has fixed July 11, 2025 as the ‘record date’ for the purpose of determining the eligibility of the members to receive final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share for FY25.
 
 
In an exchange filing, BHEL said, “It is hereby informed that the Company has fixed Friday, July 11, 2025 as the ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of determining the eligibility of the members to receive final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share (i.e. at 25 per cent on the paid up equity share capital) for the year 2024-25.”
 
Apart from that, the dividend, if approved by the members at the ensuing 61st Annual General Meeting, which is to be held on July 25, 2025, will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration of dividend i.e. on or before August 23, 2025. 

BHEL Q4 results

 
BHEL reported a 3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit to ₹504.45 crore for the March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25), driven by robust growth in its industry segment. The company had posted a net profit of ₹489.62 crore in the same quarter last year (Q4FY24).
 
Total income for the quarter rose to ₹9,142.64 crore, up from ₹8,416.84 crore a year earlier. 
 
Revenue from the industry business jumped to ₹2,800.96 crore from ₹2,091.98 crore in the corresponding period.
 
For the full fiscal year 2024–25 (FY25), BHEL’s consolidated net profit surged to ₹533.90 crore from ₹282.22 crore in the previous year. Annual total income increased to ₹28,804.79 crore from ₹24,439.05 crore.
 

About BHEL

 
BHEL is among the leading power plant equipment manufacturers in the country. The company specialises in the design, engineering, manufacturing, installation, testing, commissioning, and servicing of a diverse array of products and services. 
 
BHEL caters to key sectors such as power, transmission, industry, transportation, renewable energy, oil & gas, and defence. As the premier engineering and manufacturing enterprise in the country, BHEL is owned and operated by the Government of India.
 
The market capitalisation of the company is ₹86,703 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under BSE 200 index.
 
The 52-week high of BHEL stock is ₹335.40 per share while its 52-week low is ₹176 apiece.

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

