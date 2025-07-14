Home / Markets / News / This smallcap stock jumps 8% on ₹78-cr construction deal in Jaipur; details

This smallcap stock jumps 8% on ₹78-cr construction deal in Jaipur; details

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia share price rose after the company secured a construction order worth ₹77.915 crore from Jaipur Development Authority (JDA). The company received the order on July 12, 2025.

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia is an integrated engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company with experience in design and construction of various infrastructure projects for the Central and state government, autonomous bodies, and private bodie
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia share price: Vishnu Prakash R Punglia (VPRPL) shares were buzzing in trade on Monday, July 14, 2025, with the stock surging up to 7.94 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹173.90.
 
Around 1:30 PM, Vishnu Prakash R Punglia share price was trading 3.72 per cent higher at ₹167.1 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.44 per cent lower at 82,134.62 levels.
 

Why did Vishnu Prakash R Punglia share price rise today?

 
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia, via an exchange filing said, “We are pleased to inform that, the company has received Letter of Acceptance dated July 12, 2025, issued by “Jaipur Development Authority” for Construction of ROB at LC-67(A) Saligrampura Phatak -Sawai Madhopur (JP-SWM) Railway line in zone-14 JDA Jaipur.” 
 
Under the terms of the order, Vishnu Prakash will be responsible for constructing a Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Level Crossing (LC) No. 67(A), Saligrampura Phatak, located between km 107/5 and 107/6 on the Jaipur–Sawai Madhopur (JP–SWM) railway line in Zone-14 of JDA Jaipur.  Track Stock Market LIVE Updates

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Q4 results 

 
The company’s revenue from operations fell to ₹405 crore in the March quarter of FY25 (Q4FY25), from 657.2 crore in the same quarter last year (Q4FY24),
 
Profit for the period fell sharply to ₹16.2 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹67.1 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal year (Q4FY24).
 

About Vishnu Prakash R Punglia

 
Set up in 1986, Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited is among India's rapidly expanding companies in infrastructure development. Vishnu Prakash R Punglia is an integrated engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company with experience in design and construction of various infrastructure projects for the Central and state government, autonomous bodies, and private bodies across nine states and one Union territory in India.
 
The market capitalisation of the company is ₹2,082.80 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category. 
 
The 52-week high of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia is ₹345.85, while its 52-week low is ₹134.15 per share.

