Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / This smallcap stock surges 11% today, hits new high; zooms 85% in 9 months

This smallcap stock surges 11% today, hits new high; zooms 85% in 9 months

Shares of TCPL Packaging hit a new high of Rs 3,925, surging 32% in the past three weeks

stock market trading
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 1:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of TCPL Packaging (TCPL) hit a new high of Rs 3,925, as they rallied 11 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade on a healthy business outlook. In the past three weeks, the stock has surged 32 per cent after the packaging company reported a strong set of numbers for the quarter ended December 2024 (Q3FY25). In the past nine months, the price of this smallcap company has zoomed 85 per cent from the level of Rs 2,123.
 
In the past one year, TCPL has outperformed the market by surging 68 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 4.8 per cent, while the BSE Smallcap index was down 1.1 per cent.
 
TCPL is one of India’s leading producers of sustainable packaging solutions for customers across industries. The company partners with customers to provide paperboard-based packaging solutions including folding cartons, printed blanks and outers, litho-lamination, plastic cartons, blister packs, and shelf-ready packaging. TCPL has also ventured into the flexible packaging industry, with the capability to produce printed cork-tipping paper, laminates, sleeves, and wrap-around labels.  Also Read: JM Financial initiates 'Buy' on Hexaware Technologies; sees 10% upside
 
In Q3FY25, TCPL’s consolidated net profit more-than-doubled to Rs 37.7 crore, from Rs 18.8 crore in Q3FY24. The company's total revenue grew 32 per cent to Rs 479.7 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 363.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 29 per cent year-on-year to Rs 70.60 crore, due to a favorable product mix, and continued expansion in customer base. However, margins remained flat at 14.7 per cent in Q3FY25 as against 15.0 per cent in Q3FY24.
 
The company achieved its highest-ever quarterly performance this quarter driven by strong growth in key segments, paperboard, and flexible packaging. Revenues rebounded strongly from a lower base last year, achieving significant Y-o-Y growth. Sequential revenue also remained healthy, reflecting sustained business progress.
 
The management anticipates a favourable shift in market dynamics as demand conditions improve, suggesting strong growth in the coming quarters. TCPL has also signed an exclusive manufacturing agreement with Ventit, a pioneer and patent holder in ventilated pizza box technology.

Also Read

Here's why Tata Steel share was in demand on February 19, key details here

Arkade Developers shares rise 4% on securing redevelopment project in Malad

JM Financial initiates 'Buy' on Hexaware Technologies; sees 10% upside

Nifty Pharma tanks 3% on Trump's tariff threat; Zydus, Lupin down upto 10%

ABB India: Brokerages cut target post Q4; Nomura downgrades to 'Reduce'

 
The growth outlook for the company appears steady aided by a clear strategic vision, an experienced management team, and a track record of market share gains, according to analysts. TCPL is well positioned to navigate future challenges and capitalise on growth opportunities due to better supply chain efficiencies. In the medium-term, the integration of a new flexible packaging line and advanced offset printing capabilities should drive volume growth further, adding to its earnings potential, analysts at Nuvama Wealth and Investment had said in a November 2024 report.
 
Meanwhile, as on December 2024, TCPL has a total 9.1 million outstanding equity shares. Of this, the promoters held a 55.74 per cent stake. The remaining 44.03 per cent shareholding resides with resident individual shareholders (25.21 per cent), mutual funds (7.73 per cent), alternate investment funds (3.95 per cent) and corporate bodies (3.52 per cent), shareholding pattern data on the exchanges shows.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat; Mid, Smallcaps hold gains; PSB leads; IT, Auto, FMCG drag

RVNL share price zooms 14% after company bags order worth Rs 554 crore

Allcargo Gati rises 5% after reporting Jan volume at 99kt against 97kt YoY

These 5 stocks from Dolly Khanna portfolio can bounce back upto 18%: charts

Suven Pharma, Divis, Syngene: Why Macquarie is betting big on Indian pharma

Topics :Buzzing stocksstock market tradingMarket trendsMarkets Sensex NiftyS&P BSE Sensexsensex niftyNifty50BSE NSE equity

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story