RVNL share price jumps 6% after company bags order worth Rs 55,446 crore

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) shares jumped 6.1 per cent in trade on Wednesday (February 19, 2025), and logged an intraday high at Rs 354.25 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company received a letter of acceptance from Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka).

Under the contract, RVNL will construct nine stations i.e. Elevated (1 No.) and At-Grade (8 Nos.) BSRP Stations of Corridor-4A at Heelalige, Singena Agrahara, Huskur, Ambedkar Nagar, Carmelaram, Bellandur, Marathahalli, Doddanakundi, Kaggadasapura.

"A Letter of Acceptance has been received from Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-RIDE) for “Package C4A: Construction of Nine (9 Nos.) Stations i.e. Elevated (1 No.) and At-Grade (8 Nos.) BSRP Stations of Corridor-4A at Heelalige, Singena Agrahara, Huskur, Ambedkar Nagar, Carmelaram, Bellandur, Marathahalli, Doddanakundi, Kaggadasapura including Civil, Structural, Entry / Exit Structure, Steel FOB, Roof Structures, PEB works Architectural finishes and E&M Works and Detailed Design & Engineering (DOC) with all associated works for Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project" (BSRP).”," the filing read.

The project has to be completed within 24 months and is worth around Rs 55,446 crore.

RVNL reported its Q3 numbers after market hours. The company posted a 13 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 311.58 crore as compared to a profit of Rs 358.57 crore a year ago. The company’s revenue, however, declined by 2.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 4,567.38 crore as compared to Rs 4,689.33 crore a year ago.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda), during the quarter, stood at Rs 239 crore as compared to Rs 249 crore a year ago. Ebitda margin declined to 5.2 per cent from 5.3 per cent in Q3 FY24.

RVNL is a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, Government of India, established in 2003. RVNL focuses on the planning, development, and implementation of railway infrastructure projects across the country.

In the past one year, RVNL shares have gained 25 per cent against Sensex's rise of 4.4 per cent.