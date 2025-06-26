HDFC Bank, HDFC Life, Grasim, Max Health among 6 BSE100 stocks at new highs

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued its final directions on Project Financing (2025), replacing multiple legacy circulars and aligning norms across banks, NBFCs, and co-operative banks. The new guidelines simplify and standardize the treatment of project loans across sectors.

The final project finance norms come as part of a broader wave of supportive regulatory measures aimed at sustaining momentum in the banking sector. Alongside repo rate cuts, liquidity-boosting operations, and deferrals of Expected Credit Loss (ECL) and earlier project finance proposals, the RBI has now introduced a relaxed project financing framework that eases capital strain and encourages lending, according to analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Grasim’s standalone business is undergoing a strategic transformation, marked by a decisive foray into consumer-facing and digital ventures, in decorative paints and B2B E-commerce for construction materials. The rapid scale-up of these verticals signals the emergence of robust new growth engines in a fast-evolving economic landscape. These new high-growth businesses are now well poised to complement Grasim’s legacy of manufacturing-led growth. The management indicated that within less than six months of Pan-India operations, Birla Opus has emerged as the third-largest decorative paints brand in India, considering the Q4FY25 exit revenue run-rate.

Analysts at Choice Broking increased their EBITDA forecast for the standalone entity by ~12-13 per cent over FY26E-FY28E to reflect increasing success in the paint business, higher volumes and spreads in the commodity businesses, and increasing adoption of the B2B E-commerce platform. The brokerage firm arrived at a 1-year forward target price of ₹3,330 per share.