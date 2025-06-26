HDFC Bank, HDFC Life, Grasim, Max Health among 6 BSE100 stocks at new highs

Shares of private sector lenders HDFC Bank and AU Small Finance Bank, telecom major Bharti Airtel, hospital company Max Healthcare Institute, Aditya Birla group company Grasim Industries and life insurance firm HDFC Life Insurance Company from the BSE 100 index
have hit their respective record highs on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade.
Among individual stocks, HDFC Bank
hit a new high at ₹2,006.35, up 1 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade. The stock price of the private sector giant surpassed its previous high of ₹1,996.30 touched on June 6, 2025.
HDB Financial Services (HFSL)
, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, is coming up with an IPO to raise around ₹12,500 crore, which opened on June 25 and closes on Friday, June 27, 2025. The price band for the issue is ₹700 - ₹740 per share. HFSL is one of the leading, diversified retail focused non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in India in terms of total gross loan book size.
Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued its final directions on Project Financing (2025), replacing multiple legacy circulars and aligning norms across banks, NBFCs, and co-operative banks. The new guidelines simplify and standardize the treatment of project loans across sectors.
The final project finance norms come as part of a broader wave of supportive regulatory measures aimed at sustaining momentum in the banking sector. Alongside repo rate cuts, liquidity-boosting operations, and deferrals of Expected Credit Loss (ECL) and earlier project finance proposals, the RBI has now introduced a relaxed project financing framework that eases capital strain and encourages lending, according to analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
Meanwhile, the share price of Grasim Industries
rose 2 per cent to hit a new high of ₹2,888 on the BSE in intra-day trade. The stock surpassed its previous high of ₹2,875.75 touched on July 26, 2025.
Grasim’s standalone business is undergoing a strategic transformation, marked by a decisive foray into consumer-facing and digital ventures, in decorative paints and B2B E-commerce for construction materials. The rapid scale-up of these verticals signals the emergence of robust new growth engines in a fast-evolving economic landscape. These new high-growth businesses are now well poised to complement Grasim’s legacy of manufacturing-led growth. The management indicated that within less than six months of Pan-India operations, Birla Opus has emerged as the third-largest decorative paints brand in India, considering the Q4FY25 exit revenue run-rate.
Analysts at Choice Broking increased their EBITDA forecast for the standalone entity by ~12-13 per cent over FY26E-FY28E to reflect increasing success in the paint business, higher volumes and spreads in the commodity businesses, and increasing adoption of the B2B E-commerce platform. The brokerage firm arrived at a 1-year forward target price of ₹3,330 per share.
Share price of Max Healthcare
hit a new high of ₹1,271.90, gaining 2 per cent in intra-day trade. The company is a prominent integrated healthcare service provider, engaged in provision of healthcare services through primary care clinics, multi speciality Hospitals / medical centres and super-speciality hospitals facilities.
India's healthcare sector is experiencing major growth and transformation, driven by various factors, including increased government expenditure, rising health insurance penetration, and a growing demand for healthcare services.
According to analysts, Max Healthcare is well-positioned for earnings growth, with solid foundations in place. Additionally, the company plans to double its bed capacity within the next three years, which could further boost its prospects.