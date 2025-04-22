Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 02:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Anant Raj Q4 results: Profit up 51% at ₹118.64 cr, revenue grows to ₹551 cr

The total income grew to Rs 2,100.28 crore in 2024-25, from Rs 1,520.74 crore in the preceding year

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Realty firm Anant Raj Ltd has reported a 51 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 118.64 crore for the fourth quarter of the last financial year.

Its net profit stood at Rs 78.33 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 550.90 crore in the January-March period of 2024-25 fiscal year, from Rs 453.12 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

During the last fiscal, the net profit increased to Rs 425.54 crore, from Rs 260.91 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal.

The total income grew to Rs 2,100.28 crore in 2024-25, from Rs 1,520.74 crore in the preceding year.

 

Delhi-based Anant Raj Ltd has developed many real estate projects, primarily in North India. It develops housing, commercial and data centre projects.

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

