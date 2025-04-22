Hold 360 ONE WAM in your portfolio? The stock is in news today; check why

360 ONE WAM share price today: Shares of 360 ONE WAM gained 2.9 per cent in trade today, logging an intraday high at ₹981.45 on the BSE. The scrip advanced after the company entered into an exclusive contract with UBS for wealth management services in India and international markets.

Why is 360 ONE WAM stock price buzzing today?

According to 360 ONE WAM's exchange filing, the company's board today, approved the collaboration along with the issuance of 2,05,02,939 warrants on a preferential issue basis to UBS AG at a price of ₹1,030 per warrant.

These warrants are convertible into an equivalent number of shares of the company of face value of Re 1 each, within a maximum period of 18 months from the date of allotment. The issue price represents a premium of 14 per cent to the 3-day VWAP price preceding the relevant date i.e. April 17, 2025. UBS will purchase warrants amounting to 4.95 per cent stake in 360 ONE.

Besides, the board also took note of the proposed acquisition of UBS AG's India Wealth Business by various subsidiaries of the 360 ONE including the stock broking services and distribution business; discretionary and non-discretionary portfolio management services business and acquisition of the residual loan portfolio of wealth management clients.

The active assets under management stood at ₹26,000 crore as on December 31, 2024. The net consideration for the transaction is estimated at ₹307 crore, according to the filing. 

"As part of this collaboration, it is proposed that clients from both institutions will have access to onshore and offshore wealth management solutions. Potential collaborative opportunities for asset management products and investment banking services will also be explored. In addition, 360 ONE will acquire UBS's onshore wealth management business in India through its subsidiaries," the filing read.

Also, a joint committee led by senior leadership from both institutions will be established to explore growth opportunities. This will be the first step towards collaboration to enhance the value proposition and unlock synergies for clients and employees.

About 360 ONE WAM and UBS

360 ONE Asset is focused on creating the right risk-adjusted alpha for investors. Its differentiated product suite includes AIFs, PMS, and MFs spanning the asset classes of public and private equity, fixed income, and real assets.

Meanwhile, UBS is a global wealth manager. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. With the acquisition of Credit Suisse, UBS manages $6.1 trillion of invested assets as per fourth quarter 2024.