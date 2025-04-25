Thyrocare Technologies share price today: Share price of Thyrocare Technologies moved higher by 11 per cent to ₹938.65 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. The stock price of the smallcap company has recovered 13 per cent from its intra-day low of ₹830.90. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.33 per cent at 79,545 and BSE Smallcap index slipped 2 per cent at 14,906 at 02:01 pm.

In the past two days, it jumped 22 per cent after the company reported a good set of numbers for the quarter ended March 2025. In the past one week, the stock price of the healthcare services provider has zoomed 32 per cent, as compared to 0.21 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹1,053.05 on January 1, 2025.

Thyrocare Technologies Q4 financial performance

In the January to March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25), Thyrocare's consolidated net profit including exceptional items increased 24 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at ₹21.3 crore as compared to ₹17.2 crore a year ago, implying a rise of 24 per cent.

The company’s revenue for the quarter under review stood at ₹187.2 crore as compared to ₹154.2 crore a year ago, up 21 per cent. Reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) jumped 70 per cent YoY at ₹57.4 crore as compared to ₹33.8 crore a year ago. Reported Ebitda margins improved 900 bps at 31 per cent from 22 per cent in Q4FY24.

Diagnostics services industry

The Indian diagnostics industry has emerged as a preferred play within the expanding healthcare landscape, driven by attractive margins and significant growth potential. The domestic diagnostics industry is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 10 per cent over the next five years. This growth trajectory will be fueled by rising factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growth in the geriatric population, rising demand for preventive tests, and government initiatives.

The government's healthcare expenditure as a percentage of GDP in India is lower compared to other countries. However, it is on an upward trajectory, with estimates pegging it to reach around 3.2 per cent of GDP by FY33. This increase in Government Healthcare Expenditure is anticipated to correlate with a rise in GDP per capita, indicating a positive outlook for government investment in healthcare, the company said in its FY24 annual report.

About Thyrocare

Thyrocare Technologies is India's first and foremost advanced fully automated laboratory chain with a strong presence spread across India. Thyrocare focuses on providing quality and affordable diagnostic services to laboratories and hospitals. Many laboratories and hospital brands all over India use the comprehensive test profile menu offered by Thyrocare.

Thyrocare has an extensive network of laboratories across India. Thyrocare has a franchise base of 11,000+ and processes 460,000+ diagnostic and screening investigations each night.