Tanla Platforms shares slip 5% in trade; Key reasons behind stock fall

Tanla Platforms share price: In its fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, Tanla Platforms reported a 10 per cent decline in net profit of ₹117.3 crore as compared to ₹130.2 crore a year ago

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 12:11 PM IST
Tanla Platforms share price: Shares of Tanla Platforms lost 4.6 per cent in trade, logging an intraday low at ₹461.9 per share. The selling pressure in the stock came after the company reported a drop in the net profit growth in Q4 on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis. 
 
At 11:45 AM, Tanla Platforms shares were trading 4.1 per cent lower at ₹464.4 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1.28 per cent at 78,776.55. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹16,244.9 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,086.05 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹409.4 per share. In past one year, Tanla Platforms shares have lost 50 per cent as against Sensex's rise of 7 per cent.  READ STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES TODAY HERE

Tanla Platforms Q4 results 2025 

The company reported its Q4 numbers after market hours on Thursday. In its fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, Tanla Platforms reported a 10 per cent decline in net profit of ₹117.3 crore as compared to ₹130.2 crore a year ago. Its revenue for the quarter stood at ₹1,024.4 crore as compared to ₹1,005.5 crore a year ago, up 2 per cent.
 
The company's Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter stood at ₹163.5 crore as compared to ₹160.4 crore a year ago.   ALSO READ | Nelco shares slide 8% on posting Q4 nos; What's worrying investors?

Tanla Platforms dividend 

The company declared second interim dividend of ₹6 (i.e., 600 per cent) per equity share, of face value of ₹1 each for the financial year 2024-25.
 
Further, Tanla Platforms has fixed Wednesday, April 30, 2025, as the record date for determining entitlement of Members for the second interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25.  ALSO READ | Why markets fell today: Ceasefire violation on LoC drags Sensex 1,075 pts

About Tanla Platforms

Tanla Platforms Limited is a global leader in Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), pioneering secure and intelligent digital communication solutions. Headquartered in Hyderabad, India, Tanla is trusted by global technology giants such as Google, Meta, and Truecaller. Tanla continues to redefine digital interactions by delivering scalable, secure, and seamless communication experiences to enterprises and their users worldwide.
First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

