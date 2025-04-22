Home / Markets / News / This chemical company's stock gained 3% in trade today; Check details

This chemical company's stock gained 3% in trade today; Check details

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals share price: In one year, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals shares have lost 19 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 7.8 per cent

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 2:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals share price: Shares of Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals gained 3.4 per cent in trade, logging an intraday high at ₹667.35 on the BSE. The up move in the stock came after the company  dispatched its first consignment of Benzyl Chloride.
 
At 1:19 PM, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals shares were trading 3.12 per cent higher at ₹665.05 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.25 per cent at 79,603.34. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹4,883.92 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹900 per share and 52-week low of the stock was at ₹484 per share.  In one year, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals shares have lost 19 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 7.8 per cent.  Read Stock Market Live Updates Today Here

What lead to a rally in Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals share?

The company on Monday, after market hours, informed investors that it has dispatched its first consignment of Benzyl Chloride from the aforesaid Plant at Dahej.
 
The flagging off of the first consignment was done virtually by Avantika Singh Aulakh, lAS, managing director of the company, in the presence of senior executives of Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals and others, the filing added.
 
Meanwhile, three products to be manufactured at the said plant--Benzyl Chloride, Benzyl Alcohol and Benzaldehyde. The company is currently in process of achieving the production of the rest two products-- Benzyl Alcohol and Benzaldehyde, which are also planned to be made available to consumers in due course.   ALSO READ | Tata Investment Corporation Q4 results drag stock 3% as PAT slips 38% YoY

About Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals is a state-owned chemical manufacturer based in India. The Gujarat-based company is primarily engaged in the production of a wide range of industrial chemicals. These include caustic soda, chlorine, hydrogen peroxide, phosphoric acid, and other specialty chemicals that are widely used in industries such as textiles, paper, detergents, water treatment, and agriculture.
 
The company also operates multiple manufacturing facilities in Gujarat and is known for adopting eco-friendly and sustainable practices in its operations. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Investment Corporation Q4 results drag stock 3% as PAT slips 38% YoY

Mahindra Logistics jumps 6% after Q4 results, ICICI upgrades to 'Add'

Hold 360 ONE WAM in your portfolio? The stock is in news today; check why

Banking Sector Alert: SBI, BoB, Axis Bank conquer 200-DMA; what lies ahead?

Anant Raj shares jump 6% after Q4 net profit rises 51% to ₹118 crore

Topics :Gujarat Alkalies and ChemicalsS&P BSE SensexBSE SensexNSE Nifty50 benchmark indexNSE NiftyNifty50Markets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYThe Smart InvestorBuzzing stocksstock market trading

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story