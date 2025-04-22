Home / Markets / News / Tata Investment Corporation Q4 results drag stock 3% as PAT slips 38% YoY

Tata Investment Corporation Q4 results drag stock 3% as PAT slips 38% YoY

Tata Investment share price today: The company in its fourth quarter under review reported a consolidated net profit of ₹37.72 crore as compared to ₹60.47 crore a year ago

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 2:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tata Investment share price today: Shares of Tata Investment lost 2.7 per cent in trade, logging an intraday low at ₹6,227.55 on the BSE. The stock slipped after the company released its Q4FY25 results.
 
At 1:19 PM, Tata Investment shares were trading 1.98 per cent lower at ₹ 6,275 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.28 per cent at 79,627.22. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹31,813.82 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹8,075.9 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹ 5,147.15 per share.  Follow Stock Market Live Updates Today here

Tata Investment Corporation Q4 results

The company in its fourth quarter under review reported a consolidated net profit of ₹37.72 crore as compared to ₹60.47 crore a year ago, translating to a decline of 37.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Its revenue for the quarter stood at ₹16.43 crore as compared to ₹57.11 crore a year ago.

Tata Investment Corporation dividend

The company's board also recommended a dividend of ₹27 or 270 per cent per share of ₹10 each, which shall be paid after the annual general meeting (AGM), subject to approval of the shareholders of the company at the ensuing AGM. 
 
Apart from the dividend, Tata Investment's board also gave a nod to the re-appointment of Rajiv Dube as an Independent Director of the company for a second term of 5 years with effect from October 15, 2025.  ALSO READ | Mahindra Logistics jumps 6% after Q4 results, ICICI upgrades to 'Add'
 
"The board of directors have, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, approved the reappointment of  Rajiv Dube as an Independent Director of the Company for a second term of 5 years with effect from October 15, 2025, subject to approval of shareholders," the filing read. 

About Tata Investment Corporation

Tata Investment invests in a diversified portfolio of quoted and unquoted securities of companies, including Tata Companies, which are engaged in various businesses with a history of strong operating and financial performance. The typical investment approach of the Company will be to seek a combination of value and growth, according to its official website. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hold 360 ONE WAM in your portfolio? The stock is in news today; check why

Stock Market LIVE: HDFC Bk, ITC, M&M drive Sensex 200 pts higher at 79,600; small, midcap gain 1%

Banking Sector Alert: SBI, BoB, Axis Bank conquer 200-DMA; what lies ahead?

Anant Raj shares jump 6% after Q4 net profit rises 51% to ₹118 crore

When will Axis Bank declare Q4 results? Check date, time, expectations

Topics :Tata Investment CorporationS&P BSE SensexBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50 earningNifty50Markets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYQ4 Resultsstock market tradingBuzzing stocks

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story