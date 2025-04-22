Tata Investment Corporation Q4 results drag stock 3% as PAT slips 38% YoY

Tata Investment share price today: Shares of Tata Investment lost 2.7 per cent in trade, logging an intraday low at ₹6,227.55 on the BSE. The stock slipped after the company released its Q4FY25 results.

Tata Investment Corporation Q4 results

The company in its fourth quarter under review reported a consolidated net profit of ₹37.72 crore as compared to ₹60.47 crore a year ago, translating to a decline of 37.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Its revenue for the quarter stood at ₹16.43 crore as compared to ₹57.11 crore a year ago.

Tata Investment Corporation dividend

The company's board also recommended a dividend of ₹27 or 270 per cent per share of ₹10 each, which shall be paid after the annual general meeting (AGM), subject to approval of the shareholders of the company at the ensuing AGM.

Apart from the dividend, Tata Investment's board also gave a nod to the re-appointment of Rajiv Dube as an Independent Director of the company for a second term of 5 years with effect from October 15, 2025.

"The board of directors have, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, approved the reappointment of Rajiv Dube as an Independent Director of the Company for a second term of 5 years with effect from October 15, 2025, subject to approval of shareholders," the filing read.

About Tata Investment Corporation

Tata Investment invests in a diversified portfolio of quoted and unquoted securities of companies, including Tata Companies, which are engaged in various businesses with a history of strong operating and financial performance. The typical investment approach of the Company will be to seek a combination of value and growth, according to its official website.