Tata Investment Corporation Q4 results drag stock 3% as PAT slips 38% YoY
Tata Investment share price today: The company in its fourth quarter under review reported a consolidated net profit of ₹37.72 crore as compared to ₹60.47 crore a year agoSI Reporter Mumbai
Tata Investment share price today: Shares of Tata Investment lost 2.7 per cent in trade, logging an intraday low at ₹6,227.55 on the BSE. The stock slipped after the company released its Q4FY25 results.
At 1:19 PM, Tata Investment shares
were trading 1.98 per cent lower at ₹ 6,275 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex
was up 0.28 per cent at 79,627.22. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹31,813.82 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹8,075.9 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹ 5,147.15 per share. Follow Stock Market Live Updates Today here
Tata Investment Corporation Q4 results
The company in its fourth quarter under review reported a consolidated net profit of ₹37.72 crore
as compared to ₹60.47 crore a year ago, translating to a decline of 37.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Its revenue for the quarter stood at ₹16.43 crore as compared to ₹57.11 crore a year ago.
Tata Investment Corporation dividend
The company's board also recommended a dividend of ₹27 or 270 per cent per share of ₹10 each, which shall be paid after the annual general meeting (AGM), subject to approval of the shareholders of the company at the ensuing AGM.
"The board of directors have, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, approved the reappointment of Rajiv Dube as an Independent Director of the Company for a second term of 5 years with effect from October 15, 2025, subject to approval of shareholders," the filing read.
About Tata Investment Corporation
Tata Investment invests in a diversified portfolio of quoted and unquoted securities of companies, including Tata Companies, which are engaged in various businesses with a history of strong operating and financial performance. The typical investment approach of the Company will be to seek a combination of value and growth, according to its official website.