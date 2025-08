The Nifty index opened on a flat note around the 24730 level but faced strong selling pressure in the first hour, dragging it down towards the 24600 zone. For the rest of the day, the index traded in a narrow range of 60 to 70 points, showing a clear lack of momentum. Bears tried multiple times to break below the 24600 level but bulls managed to defend it and pushed the index slightly higher. On the daily chart, Nifty formed multiple inside bars, which signals indecision and a lack of strong direction on either side. The index is currently hovering around its 100 day EMA and any close below this level may lead to further weakness. Now if it holds above 24600 zones, then bounce could be seen towards 24800 then 24900 zones else weakness can be seen towards 24550 and 24442 zones.