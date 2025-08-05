FPIs still drive stock prices despite holdings at decade-low levels

Despite foreign portfolio investors’ (FPIs) holdings in Indian equities falling to a decade-low, they remain the most influential driver of stock prices. According to Prime Infobase, among seven key investor cohorts, companies that saw an increase in FPI holdings during the June 2025 quarter recorded the highest average gains—21.73 per cent. In contrast, stocks where FPIs reduced their stakes underperformed, with an average gain of just 16.9 per cent.

Stocks that saw mutual funds (MFs) raise exposure posted average returns of 16.3 per cent, while those where they reduced their exposure edged higher by 17.2 per cent. Companies where Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) increased its holdings saw a more modest average rise of 9.4 per cent, while 88 stocks where LIC cut its stake rose 17.2 per cent.