Tilaknagar Industries shares hit life-high on Imperial Blue business deal

Shares of Tilaknagar Industries rose nearly 5 per cent to a fresh record high on Thursday after it announced the acquisition of Imperial Blue business division for an enterprise value of ₹4,150 crore.

The breweries and distilleries stock rose as much as 4.9 per cent during the day to a life-high of ₹496.5 per share. The stock pared gains to trade 1 per cent higher at ₹479 apiece, compared to a 0.02 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 10:40 AM.

Shares of the company advanced for teh ninth straight session and are up nearly 45 per cent in the process. The counter has risen 12 per cent this year, compared to a 6.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Tilaknagar Industries has a total market capitalisation of ₹9,240.07 crore.

Tilaknagar Industries to acquire Imperial Blue business The company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Imperial Blue business division from Pernod Ricard India via slump sale for a lump-sum consideration of 412.6 million euro (approximately ₹4,150 crore as on date), according to an exchange filing. The consideration includes a deferred payment of ₹282 crore, to be paid four years after the closure of the transaction. Imperial Blue will act as Tilaknagar Industries’ launchpad for a significant whisky premiumisation journey, enabling the company to build a strong whisky portfolio across premium price points. “We’re excited to build on Imperial Blue’s strong foundation and take it to new heights,” Amit Dahanukar, chairman and managing director of Tilaknagar Industries said.

Imperial Blue is the third-largest whisky brand in India by volume, with over 25 years of brand heritage. The underlying business reported revenue of Rs 3,067 crore for the year ended March 2025, the company said in its release. The transaction is subject to approval from the Competition Commission of India, with closure anticipated in about six months from the signing of the definitive agreement. Clarification in Andhra liquor scam Shares of Tilaknagar saw some selling pressure on Monday, amid media reports that it is among a dozen alcohol firms that have been named in Andhra Pradesh liquor scam. However, the company said that it has not received any communication or information to this effect from any regulatory authority or enforcement agency, to date.