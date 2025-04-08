Titan share price zooms 7% on healthy Q4 business update; key details here

Titan share price: Fashion accessories maker Fashion accessories maker Titan shares were in demand on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, as the stock zoomed 6.55 per cent, to hit an intraday high of Rs 3,222 following the release of healthy Q4 business updates, driven by a surge in gold prices.

In a press release, Titan highlighted, “Jewellery (domestic operations) grew c.24 per cent Y-o-Y on the back of significant increase in gold prices.”

Gold jewellery and coins grew 27 per cent and 65 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively, with high consumer demand for gold as both an adornment and store of value.

“Elevated gold prices resulted in sluggish consumer demand at lower price points leading to single digit buyer growth, while demand at higher price bands sustained resulting in a high double- digit growth in ticket sizes,” the company explained.

Studded jewellery saw low double-digit growth, while the Solitaire segment turned around with both buyer and value growth. Overall, like-to-like sales increased 15 per cent Y-o-Y.

Meanwhile, Tanishq expanded internationally with new stores in Sharjah (UAE) and Atlanta & Seattle (USA), and added 16 new stores in India, including 4 in Tanishq and 12 in Mia.

Also Read

Besides, Watches (domestic) grew 20 per cent Y-o-Y, with Titan, Fastrack, and Sonata driving 18 per cent Y-o-Y growth in analog watches. The retail channels—Helios, Titan World, and Fastrack—saw double-digit growth, with Helios leading the way.

The division added 41 new stores, including 20 in Titan World, 10 in Helios, and 11 in Fastrack.

The EyeCare (domestic) segment grew 18 per cent Y-o-Y, with Titan Eyeplus showing healthy growth driven by international brands. E-commerce emerged as a key growth driver, particularly for sunglasses.

Notably, Titan Eye+ added two new stores in the UAE and closed 11 stores in India.

In Emerging Businesses, Fragrances grew 26 per cent Y-o-Y, Fashion Accessories saw a 12 per cent Y-o-Y increase, and Taneira's sales dropped 4 per cent Y-o-Y. 'SKINN' opened its first experiential store in Seawoods, Mumbai, while 'IRTH' expanded with four new stores in Hyderabad, Pune, Noida, and Mumbai. Taneira closed one store.

Lastly, CaratLane grew 22 per cent Y-o-Y, with strong demand for its studded portfolio, achieving mid-single-digit buyer growth and 11 per cent L2L growth. “A total of 17 domestic stores (net) were added by Caratlane during the quarter,” Titan highlighted.

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on Titan stock, with a target price of Rs 3,800, which reflects an upside of 25.67 per cent from the previous close (April 7) of Rs 3,023.65.

About Titan

Titan Company Limited, a part of the Tata Group, is a leading Indian multinational known for its presence in the fashion, jewellery, watches, and eyewear industries. Established in 1984, Titan has built a strong brand reputation through its diverse offerings, catering to a wide range of consumer needs.

Jewellery is one of Titan's most major segments, with its flagship brand, Tanishq, being one of the most recognised jewellery brands in India. Tanishq offers a variety of gold, diamond, and studded jewellery, while Mia, a sub-brand, caters to contemporary jewellery for working women. Titan’s jewellery division continues to see strong growth, especially in gold, which is considered both an adornment and a store of value.

The Watches division includes well-known brands like Titan, Fastrack, and Sonata, which offer a wide range of timepieces for all budgets. The Helios retail chain caters to the luxury watch segment.

Titan’s Eyewear segment operates under the brand Titan Eyeplus, offering a broad selection of optical frames, sunglasses, and contact lenses. Additionally, Titan owns CaratLane, an online jewellery platform that has seen major growth.

The company’s international presence has expanded, with Tanishq opening stores in the UAE and the USA, and Titan Eyeplus establishing its presence in international markets.

The market capitalisation of Titan is Rs 2,78,312.08 crore, according to BSE.

At 10:15 AM, Titan shares were trading 3.68 per cent higher at Rs 3,134.90 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.94 per cent higher at 73,826.46 levels.