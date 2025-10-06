Top 3 reasons why Emkay is upbeat on Vishal Mega Mart; initiates with 'Buy'

Domestic brokerage firm Emkay has initiated coverage on Vishal Mega Mart (VMM) stock with a ‘Buy’ rating, on the back of strong growth potential, best-in-class returns, and an attractive value proposition.

“We initiate coverage on Vishal Mega Mart (VMM) with ‘Buy’ and Sep-26E target price (TP) of ₹180 (65x P/E). VMM is driving a quick shift from unorganised channels, led by best-possible affordability with a high share (~73 per cent) of own brands,” said Devanshu Bansal, research analyst at Emkay.

The company’s large catalogue at entry-level price points, combined with 30-40 per cent better pricing for quality aspirational products, has translated into best-in-class same-store growth (SSG) of 12-14 per cent over FY23-25.

Supported by leading returns on invested capital (RoIC) at twice peer levels, the company has scaled nearly fourfold over FY17-25 (~17 per cent CAGR). Analysts at Emkay see potential for a '5x/7x revenue/Ebitda scale-up in the coming decade' (17-22 per cent CAGR), driven by a 2.5x expansion in retail space, near-doubling of throughput, and gradual margin improvement. Here are three reasons why Emkay is bullish on Vishal Mega Mart: Variety and accessibility moats drive better SSG; South/West offers expansion scope Vishal Mega Mart's growth is less capital-intensive, with a sizable portion coming from SSG, Emkay analysts noted. Best-in-class growth is supported by new product/category extensions, loyalty programmes, Q-Com ramp-up, and unique private-label offerings, which together provide a strong consumer value proposition.

Analysts believe GST cuts could further improve SSG trends. The company's presence remains under-indexed in the South and West (<30 per cent revenue mix versus ~60 per cent for the industry), offering a 2.5x scale-up opportunity. Initial traction in Karnataka (~12 per cent revenue mix) reinforces confidence in replicating this growth elsewhere. Best-in-class return metrics to fund growth internally Vishal Mega Mart boasts a pre-tax RoIC of ~40 per cent (twice peers), driven by high private-label penetration, an agile supply chain, and disciplined cost management. Despite a lease-based model, Ebitda margins stand at 9 per cent, outperforming DMart (7.5-8 per cent) and other value retailers (6-8 per cent). Asset turnover is 1.5-2.5x peers, reflecting an asset-light model and operational efficiency.