Home / Markets / News / Top 3 reasons why Emkay is upbeat on Vishal Mega Mart; initiates with 'Buy'

Top 3 reasons why Emkay is upbeat on Vishal Mega Mart; initiates with 'Buy'

Vishal Mega Mart's growth is less capital-intensive, with a sizable portion coming from SSG, Emkay analysts noted.

Vishal Mega Mart
Analysts value Vishal Mega Mart at 65x, building in high-teen growth over the next decade alongside a strong RoIC profile.
Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Domestic brokerage firm Emkay has initiated coverage on Vishal Mega Mart (VMM) stock with a ‘Buy’ rating, on the back of strong growth potential, best-in-class returns, and an attractive value proposition.
 
“We initiate coverage on Vishal Mega Mart (VMM) with ‘Buy’ and Sep-26E target price (TP) of ₹180 (65x P/E). VMM is driving a quick shift from unorganised channels, led by best-possible affordability with a high share (~73 per cent) of own brands,” said Devanshu Bansal, research analyst at Emkay.
 
The company’s large catalogue at entry-level price points, combined with 30-40 per cent better pricing for quality aspirational products, has translated into best-in-class same-store growth (SSG) of 12-14 per cent over FY23-25. 
 
Supported by leading returns on invested capital (RoIC) at twice peer levels, the company has scaled nearly fourfold over FY17-25 (~17 per cent CAGR).
 
Analysts at Emkay see potential for a ‘5x/7x revenue/Ebitda scale-up in the coming decade’ (17-22 per cent CAGR), driven by a 2.5x expansion in retail space, near-doubling of throughput, and gradual margin improvement. 

Here are three reasons why Emkay is bullish on Vishal Mega Mart:

Variety and accessibility moats drive better SSG; South/West offers expansion scope

 
Vishal Mega Mart’s growth is less capital-intensive, with a sizable portion coming from SSG, Emkay analysts noted. Best-in-class growth is supported by new product/category extensions, loyalty programmes, Q-Com ramp-up, and unique private-label offerings, which together provide a strong consumer value proposition.   ALSO READ | Jyoti CNC Automation newly rated 'Buy' at Yes Sec; 18% upside seen 
Analysts believe GST cuts could further improve SSG trends. The company’s presence remains under-indexed in the South and West (<30 per cent revenue mix versus ~60 per cent for the industry), offering a 2.5x scale-up opportunity. Initial traction in Karnataka (~12 per cent revenue mix) reinforces confidence in replicating this growth elsewhere.

Best-in-class return metrics to fund growth internally

 
Vishal Mega Mart boasts a pre-tax RoIC of ~40 per cent (twice peers), driven by high private-label penetration, an agile supply chain, and disciplined cost management. Despite a lease-based model, Ebitda margins stand at 9 per cent, outperforming DMart (7.5-8 per cent) and other value retailers (6-8 per cent). Asset turnover is 1.5-2.5x peers, reflecting an asset-light model and operational efficiency.  ALSO READ | Marico eyes 30% Q2 revenue surge on price hikes; margin pressure temporary

Continued outperformance supports potential re-rating

 
Among large discretionary retailers, Vishal Mega Mart offers the highest potential with ~26 per cent Ebitda CAGR in FY25-28E, compared with 20-25 per cent for Titan, DMart, and Trent. Its current 1YF P/E of ~70x is slightly below DMart/Trent but above Titan. 
 
Analysts value Vishal Mega Mart at 65x, building in high-teen growth over the next decade alongside a strong RoIC profile. However, they caution that sustained macro weakness or slower expansion could trigger de-rating.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat in pre-open; MCX Gold at new high, tops ₹1,19,000 per 10 gm

Jyoti CNC Automation newly rated 'Buy' at Yes Sec; 18% upside seen

Stocks to Watch today, Oct 6: HDFC Bk, IndusInd Bk, Infosys, Pace Digitek

Can gold and Bitcoin coexist on central bank books? Deutsche Bank weighs in

Premium

Equity investors shift focus from export sectors amid US trade hurdles

Topics :Share Market TodayStock AnalysisEmkay GlobalVishal Mega MartRetail storesretail marketIndian equitiesBSE NSEMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYShare priceBSE SensexNifty50DMartTrentTitan

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 8:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story