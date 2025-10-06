Stocks to Watch today, Monday, October 6, 2025: The Indian equity markets are expected to witness a muted start on Monday despite the positive global cues. At 7:50 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 13.5 points at 24,956.5.

Asian markets were trading mixed with the Japan's Nikkei 225 hitting record highs after country’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party elected staunch conservative Sanae Takaichi as its new leader on Saturday, positioning her to become the country’s first female prime minister.

Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 4.45 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI index was up 2.7 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.45 per cent.

CATCH LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE The US stock market closed mixed on Friday, as the Dow Jones and S&P 500 reached new record highs, while the Nasdaq finished the session in negative territory. The S&P 500 settled almost flat with a positive bias, and the Dow Jones rose around 0.51 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite index fell 0.28 per cent. Here are the key stocks to watch today, October 6, 2025: New listings: Shares of Pace Digitek will list on the bourses today, in the mainboard category, while those of KVS Castings, Rukmani Devi Garg Agro Impex, MPK Steels, Ameenji Rubber IPO, Manas Polymers, and Bhavik Enterprises will list under the SME category.

HDFC Bank: The private lender reported a The private lender reported a steady business updates for July-September quarter of fiscal 2026 (Q2FY26), with gross advances rising 9.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹27.69 trillion from ₹25.19 trillion in the year-ago period. Average deposits stood at ₹27.1 trillion, up 15.1 per cent Y-o-Y. Kotak Mahindra Bank: Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a double digit growth in advances and deposits. The bank's net advances increased around 16 per cent to ₹4.62 trillion while deposits grew 14.6 per cent to ₹5.28 trillion. The average CASA also increased over 6 per cent to ₹1.98 trillion. IndusInd Bank: The bank's net advances declined 8 per cent to ₹3.27 trillion while net deposits fell 5 per cent to 3.89 trillion. CASA ratio slipped to 30.8 per cent from 35.9 per cent in the year ago period.

Infosys: The information technology company announced its collaboration with Telenor Shared Services (TSS) to help TSS standardise HR processes and enhance employee productivity and experience through the implementation of Oracle Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM). Avenue Supermarts (DMart): In its In its Q2FY26 business update , the operator of the DMart retail chain, reported standalone revenue of ₹16,218.8 crore for September 2025 quarter compared to ₹14,050.32 crore last year. The company now operated 432 stores, though one in Navi Mumbai remains closed for reconstruction. Bajaj Housing Finance: The company's gross disbursement increased 32.3 per cent to ₹15,900 crore in Q2FY26 compared to ₹12,014 crore in the year-ago period. Assets under management (AUM) increased 24 per cent to ₹1.26 trillion against ₹1.02 trillion. Its loan assets zoomed 25.8 per cent to ₹1.13 trillion compared to ₹89,878 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

Hindustan Zinc: The company's refined lead production surged 29 per cent to 45,000 tonnes, followed by silver production which increased by 22 per cent to 144 tonnes. Mined metal production rose 1 per cent to 2.58 lakh tonnes. Refined Zinc and Wind Power prodction both increased by 2 per cent, reaching 2.02 lakh tonnes and 132 million units, repsectively. Vodafone Idea: The telecom major has announced the appointment of Tejas Mehta as its new chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP), effective October 6, 2025. He takes over from Murthy GVAS, whose term concluded on October 5.