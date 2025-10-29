Top stocks to buy: Ujjivan SFB, Zensar Tech on analyst radar; check target

Nifty View

On a derivative expiry session, Nifty showed volatile movement and ended with a minor loss of 29 points, to close at 25,936. Nifty is currently consolidating in 25,700- 26,100 band, breaking of which would give further direction and momentum in the market. However, level above all key moving averages indicates higher probability of breaking out on the upside in the Nifty Going forward.

Top Stocks to buy - Recommendations by Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities

Buy Ujjivan SFB (53.50) | Target: ₹59 | Stop-loss: ₹50

Stock price has broken out from downward sloping trend line on the monthly chart. Price breakout is accompanied by jump in volumes. Small Banks and NBFC sector have been outperforming and same is expected to continue. Indicators and oscillators have been showing strength in the current trend.

Buy ZensarTech (800) | Target: ₹860 | Stop-loss: ₹770

On the week ended October 17, 2025, Stock formed bullish hammer candlestick pattern on the weekly chart. Stock found support on its 200 DEMA and reversed the trend on the upside. Stock is placed above all key moving averages, indicating bullish trend on all time frames. (Disclaimer: This article is by Vinay Rajani, senior technical and derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)