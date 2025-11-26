Home / Markets / News / Trading guide, Nov 26: Check key Nifty levels to watch; two stocks to buy

Trading guide, Nov 26: Check key Nifty levels to watch; two stocks to buy

A decisive close below 25,838 level could mark a short-term trend reversal for Nifty from bullish to bearish, potentially paving the way for a decline towards the next support near 25,740

Which stocks to buy or sell today? Analysts recommendWhich stocks to buy or sell today? Analysts recommend
Which stocks to buy or sell today? Analysts recommend
Vinay Rajani Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 7:37 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Nifty View

Nifty has closed very near to its previous swing low of 25,856 and near to its 20 DEMA placed at 25,838. A decisive close below this level could mark a short-term trend reversal from bullish to bearish, potentially paving the way for a decline towards the next support near 25,740. On the upside, the zone between 26,000 and 26,050 is likely to act as a strong resistance area in the near term.

Buy NBCC (₹117) | Target: ₹125 | Stop-loss: ₹112

NBCC stock price has broken out from the previous swing high resistance on the daily chart. Stock is placed above all key moving averages, indicating bullish trend on all time frames. Indicators and oscillators have been showing strength in the current trend.

Buy IDBI Bank (₹101) | Target: ₹114 | Stop-loss: ₹95.5

IDBI Bank stock price has broken out from the downward sloping trend line on the weekly chart. PSU Banking sector index has been outperforming for last few months. Stock is placed above all key moving averages, indicating bullish trend on all time frames. 
(Disclaimer:This article is by Vinay Rajani, senior technical and derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Benchmarks fall for third day on FPI outflows; IT and auto stocks drag

IT major Infosys sees fivefold tendering in ₹18,000 crore share buyback

Premium

Further scope for revenue growth and margin gains for Siemens Energy

Premium

Launches boost presales growth of top real estate developers in Q2

Sebi proposes easier norms for issuing duplicate securities certificates

Topics :Market technicalsstocks to watchMarketsStocks to buyIDBI BankNBCCNifty Outlook

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 7:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story