CarTrade Tech hits all-time high, zooms 146% in 11 months; here's why

CarTrade Tech share price today

Shares of CarTrade Tech hit a new high of ₹2,140, soaring 13 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes after the company's net profit more-than-doubled in the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26).

The stock price of the smallcap company surpassed its previous high of ₹1,999.50 touched on July 14, 2025. Thus far in the month of July, the stock has outperformed the market by surging 25 per cent, as compared to 3 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex . In the past 11 months, it has zoomed 146 per cent and 161 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹817.75 touched on August 14, 2024. It has bounced back 528 per cent from its all-time low of ₹341 hit in March 2023.

CATCH STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES LIVE Prior to that, it fell 79 per cent against its issue price of ₹1,618 per share. Currently, CarTrade Tech trades 32 per cent higher when compared with its issue price. The company made its stock market debut on August 20, 2021. Q1FY26 results - CarTrade Tech In Q1FY26, CarTrade Tech, one of India’s largest online classifieds and auto auction platforms, reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue of ₹198.50 crore, representing a 27 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth, and PAT of ₹47.06 crore, up 106 per cent YoY. The consumer group continued to scale profitably, delivering 32 per cent YoY revenue growth and 79 per cent YoY PAT growth. The remarketing business posted robust results with 36 per cent YoY revenue growth and 258 per cent YoY PAT growth. Its group company, OLX India maintained momentum with 71 per cent YoY growth in profits, benefiting from operating leverage and integration synergies.

The company attracted ~75 million average monthly unique visitors during Q1FY26, with 95 per cent of the traffic being organic, underlining strong brand equity and content leadership. ALSO READ | Vijay Kedia portfolio stock soars 12% in subdued market. Do you own? The management said the company remains focused on driving innovation and have recently intensified our AI-led initiatives to enhance customer experience, improve operational efficiency, and enable smarter, data-driven decision-making across platforms. Crisil Ratings view on used-car volume The sales volume of used cars in India is expected to cross ~6 million units this fiscal driven by value-conscious demand, rising digital adoption and better access to finance. This has lifted the used-to-new ratio in car sales to 1.4 from less than 1 five years ago, with the volume growing more than twice as fast.

The market value of these used cars is estimated to be around ₹4 lakh crore, nearly matching that of new car sales. ALSO READ | Aadhar Housing up 8% post Q1 results; ICICI Securities analyses numbers After a tepid 5 per cent volume growth seen between fiscal 2017-24, used vehicle sales grew at a strong ~8 per cent last fiscal and is poised to grow up to 10 per cent this fiscal too. Looking ahead, the used car market is expected to remain structurally steady, but availability of quality inventory will bear watching, Crisil Ratings said. About CarTrade Tech CarTrade Tech is India’s largest digital marketplace ecosystem, operating multiple platforms including CarWale, BikeWale, CarTrade, OLX India, Shriram Automall, CarTrade Exchange, and Adroit Auto. These platforms empower millions of users including consumers, dealers, OEMs, and enterprises to buy and sell vehicles, real estate, electronics, mobile phones, furniture, and more with ease and efficiency.