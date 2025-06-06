Trent, NTPC, JSW Energy, VBL among 7 top stock ideas by Axis Securities

Brokerage firm Axis Securities has recommended stocks across FMCG, power & utilities and retail space as high conviction bets based on the recent Q4 corporate earnings; check full list here.

Trent, Ethos, NTPC, DOMS, Varun Beverages, Skipper and JSW Energy are the high conviction bets by Axis Securities.