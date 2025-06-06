Nifty Bank Strategy: How to use a 'Bull Spread' for June 26 expiry decoded

Bull Spread Strategy on Bank Nifty
- Lot Size 30
- Cost of the strategy ₹417 (₹12,510 per strategy)
- Maximum profit ₹17,490 If Bank Nifty closes at or above 57,000 on 26 June expiry.
- Breakeven Point ₹56,417
- Risk Reward Ratio 1:1.40
- Approx margin required ₹33,500
- Long build up is seen in the Bank Nifty futures during the June series till now, where we have seen 15 per cent rise in open interest with it rising by 0.4 per cent.
- Short term trend of the Index is positive as it is placed above its 5,11 and 20 day EMA.
- Stock price has broken out from the downward sloping trendline on the weekly charts.
- Bank Nifty Put Call ratio has moved up to 0.83 levels from 0.81 on the back of aggressive Put writing at 55,000-55,500 levels.
Bull Spread Strategy on NHPC
- Lot Size 6400
- Cost of strategy ₹1.3 (₹8,320 per strategy)
- Maximum profit ₹23,680 if NHPC closes at or above ₹95 on 26 June expiry.
- Breakeven Point ₹91.3
- Risk Reward Ratio 1:2.85
- Approx margin required ₹20,000
- Long build up is seen in the NHPC Futures, where we have seen 2 per cent rise in open interest with price rising by 0.6 per cent
- Short term trend of the stock is strong, as the stock price is placed above its 5,11 and 20 day EMA.
- Stock price has been forming bullish higher top higher bottom formation on the daily chart.
- RSI oscillator is in rising mode and placed above 60 on the daily chart, indicating strength in the current uptrend.
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app