Ashoka Buildcon share jumps 5% on securing this deal; key details here

Ashoka Buildcon share price rose after the company announced that it, along with its subsidiary, has bagged letter of intent (LoI) worth ₹1,387.2 crore from the Motor Vehicles Department, Maharashtra

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 9:52 AM IST
Ashoka Buildcon share price: Ashoka Buildcon share price was buzzing in trade in an overall subdued market, with the scrip rising up to 5.39 per cent to an intraday high of ₹230.70 per share, on Friday, June 6, 2025.  
 
At 9:27 AM, Ashoka Buildcon share was trading 3.13 per cent higher at ₹225.75 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat with a negative bias at 81,373.16 levels.
 

Why did Ashoka Buildcon share price rise today?

 
Ashoka Buildcon share price rose after the company announced that it, along with its subsidiary, has bagged letter of intent (LoI) worth ₹1,387.2 crore from the Motor Vehicles Department, Maharashtra
 
In an exchange filing, the company said, “Ashoka Buildcon informs that the Company and Ashoka Purestudy Technologies Private Limited (APTPL), a subsidiary of the Company, had jointly submitted bids for various projects to the Motors Vehicles Department, Maharashtra. This is to inform that Company has received Letters of Intent (LOIs) for the Circles including Nagpur; Mumbai; Pune; Marathwada; and Konkan and Western Maharashtra.”
 
According to the order details, Ashoka Buildcon and its subsidiary have been entrusted with a comprehensive, long-term project to boost traffic management infrastructure across multiple regions in Maharashtra.
 
As part of the contract, they will be responsible for the design, implementation, integration, operation, and maintenance of an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) across various road stretches in the Nagpur Circle for a period of 10 years.
 
Similarly, the companies will carry out the same responsibilities across key road stretches in the Mumbai Circle and the Pune Circle, also for a duration of 10 years each. 
 
In addition to these urban regions, Ashoka Buildcon will design, implement, operate, and maintain ITMS on various blackspots and vulnerable locations in the Konkan and Western Maharashtra Circle for 10 years.
 
A parallel scope of work will be undertaken for blackspots and critical points in the Marathwada Circle, ensuring improved road safety and traffic regulation over the same 10-year period.
 
The project implementation period is 15 months from the date of signing of the contract and Operation & maintenance period is 10 years from the Go Live date, the company highlighted.   
 

About Ashoka Buildcon

 
Ashoka Buildcon Limited, a Fortune India 500 company, is one of the foremost highway developers in the country, known for its strong presence in the infrastructure and construction space. 
 
Since its inception in 1976, the company has grown into a diversified and integrated player, operating across EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction), BOT (Build, Operate, Transfer), and HAM (Hybrid Annuity Model) segments.
 
The company’s core business spans Highways & Bridges, Power (EPC), Railway Projects, Buildings (EPC), City Gas Distribution, and Smart Infrastructure. 
 
Ashoka Buildcon is also engaged in the production and sale of Ready Mix Concrete (RMC). With a portfolio of 41 PPP projects either completed or under execution, it has established a major footprint across more than 20 Indian states, positioning itself as a key contributor to India’s infrastructure growth.

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

