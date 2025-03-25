Trent: Still a pricey bet on fast fashion retail, stays in top picks

The stock of fashion and lifestyle retailer Trent has been one of the biggest losers among index stocks in the last six months. The company's stock price is nearly 38 per cent below its all-time high of Rs 8,345, scaled on October 14 last year. The stock closed at Rs 5,063 on Monday and was up about 3 per cent on Tuesday at around Rs 5,200.

In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 index is down around 10 per cent from its all-time high in September last year. The sharp decline in Trent’s share price from its all-time high is attributed to its pricey valuation and a slowdown in its revenues and profit growth in recent quarters.

The stock was trading at a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of nearly 200 times at the end of September 2024, one of the highest among large-cap stocks. This also made it the most expensive stock in the retail sector, ahead of Avenue Supermarts, which operates the DMart chain of supermarkets. The sell-off has since cooled off Trent's valuation, but it is still trading at a trailing P/E of 121x. The sharp rise in Trent’s valuation was due to a big rally in its share price during 2023 and 2024. Between January 2023 and September 2024, Trent’s share price had rallied by nearly 533 per cent compared to a 46 per cent rise in the Nifty 50.

The rally in this Tata group company’s share price was driven by a surge in its revenues and profits. In the last three years, Trent's consolidated net sales have nearly quadrupled. On a trailing 12-month (TTM) basis, net sales have increased from Rs 4,075 crore for the period ended December 2021 to Rs 16,125 crore for the period ended December 2024. In the same TTM period, consolidated net profit (adjusted for exceptional gains and losses) jumped nearly nine times from Rs 157 crore in the period ended December 2021 to Rs 1,486.6 crore in the period ended December 2024.

This also makes it one of the fastest-growing companies in the post-pandemic period, and a key reason that fuelled the unprecedented rally in the stock. Trent’s market capitalisation jumped from Rs 37,859 crore at the end of December 2021 to Rs 2.69 trillion at the end of September 2024. Since then, it has declined to Rs 1.8 trillion on Tuesday. The company’s growth largely came from the success of its fast fashion retail format Zudio, which has become one of the country’s most popular fashion brands within a few years of its launch. While Trent remains one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, its growth has decelerated in recent quarters under the weight of a slowdown in consumer demand.

The company's consolidated net sales were up 34.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q3FY25, down from 50.5 per cent Y-o-Y growth in Q3FY24 and 50.1 per cent Y-o-Y growth in FY24. Similarly, its adjusted net profit was up 32.8 per cent Y-o-Y in Q3FY25, down sharply from 124.2 per cent Y-o-Y growth seen in Q3FY24 and 133 per cent Y-o-Y growth in FY24. A slowdown in consumer demand has forced the company to close non-performing Zudio stores, and it has scaled down its new store addition plans. This is likely to translate into lower revenue and earnings growth for the company in future than what was seen in recent years. This, in turn, will translate into a lower P/E multiple.

At its current valuation, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of 2.75x, more than twice its 15-year average PEG ratio of 1.22x. This raises the risk of a further derating in the stock. Brokerages, however, remain upbeat on the stock and Trent is one of their top picks among retailers. “Trent’s growth in Q3FY25 was in line and healthy, given median sales growth of 29.8 per cent Y-o-Y for peers (VMart, V2Retail, Style Baazar, Vishal Megamart). Zudio continued to differentiate itself in fast fashion as competition is yet to grasp the segmental know-how,” writes Karan Taurani of Elara Capital in his recent report on the company.