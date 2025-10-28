Home / Markets / News / TTK Prestige zooms 15% on posting healthy Q2 results; PAT up 22% YoY

TTK Prestige zooms 15% on posting healthy Q2 results; PAT up 22% YoY

TTK Prestige shares zoomed 14.5 per cent, logging an intra-day high at ₹737.6 per share on BSE after the company posted its Q2 results. At 12:45 PM, TTK Prestige share price was up 10.43 per cent on BSE at ₹711.15 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.29 per cent at 84,531.63.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹9,739.2 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹927.75 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹583.  

TTK Prestige Q2 results

In Q2, TTK Prestige reported a consolidated net profit of ₹64.24 crore, as compared to ₹52.8 crore a year ago, up 21.6 per cent. 
 
Its revenue from operations stood at ₹64.24 crore, as compared to ₹52.87 crore, up 11 per cent. Its total income for the quarter stood at ₹849.03 crore, as against ₹769.84 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). 
 
The company's total expenses for the quarter stood at ₹760.56 crore, as against ₹699.44 crore a year ago. 
 
Apart from this, on October 9, 2025, the company had informed about the sudden demise of T T Jagannathan, chairman emeritus, belonging to the promoter group of the company. "His sudden and unexpected passing away will be an irreparable loss to the Company and all the Directors and employees of the company convey deep sorrow and condolences to his family," the company filing read. 
 
T T Jagannathan was a partner, with a share of 3 per cent in TT Krishnamachari & Co., promoter of the company, held 8,27,67,238 equity shares (60.44 per cent stake) in the company. 
 
Jagannathan was a gold medalist from IIT Chennai and held a PhD in operations research from Cornell University, USA. He was on the board of TTK Prestige for the past 50 years, the business founded by his grandfather and former Union finance minister TT Krishnamachari.
 
Jagannathan was at the helm of TTK Prestige Limited since 1975 and has led the company to be a market leader in the small appliances industry in the country.
 
"He has been instrumental in transforming the Company to reach a market cap of over one billion dollars," said TTK Prestige in its latest annual report.
 
The TTK Group, which was founded in 1928 as an indenting agency, has evolved into a popular kitchen products brand across India. It has become a total kitchen solutions provider today.
 

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

