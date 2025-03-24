TVS Holdings shares advanced 3.5 percent in trade on Monday, March 24, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹9,120 per share on BSE. The upward rally in the stock came after the company's board approved dividend payout.

Around 12:21 PM, TVS Holdings share price was up 1.54 per cent at ₹8,946.1 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 1.23 per cent at 77,847.81. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹18,099.83 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹15,115.3 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹7,880.05 per share.

ALSO READ | Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 1000 pts to 77,900; Nifty at 23,630 "In furtherance to our intimation dated March 17, 2025, we wish to inform that the board of directors of the company through circular resolution today, declared an interim dividend of ₹93/- per share (1,860 per cent) on 2,02,32,104 equity shares of ₹5 each fully paid up, absorbing a sum of ₹188 crore, for the financial year ending March 31, 2025," the filing read.

The record date for the payout is fixed at March 28, 2025. The dividend payment will be made within a period of 30 days from the declaration of interim dividend , as provided in the Companies Act, 2013.

ALSO READ: TVS Holdings acquires 80.74% stake in Home Credit India for Rs 554 crore TVS Holdings was originally incorporated as 'Sundaram-Clayton Limited' on May 24, 1962. The company manufactures non-ferrous gravity and pressure die castings for the automotive and non-automotive sectors. Pursuant to the Scheme of Demerger the Company's business of manufacturing activity (die castings) was transferred to Sundaram-Clayton Limited and the name of the company was changed to 'TVS Holdings Limited' on July 17, 2023.

Also Read

Post the Composite Scheme of Demerger, the company is mainly into trading business of automotive components and investing activities. TVS Holdings, a part of the $6.5 billion TVS Group, has been one of the largest automotive and auto components manufacturing and distribution groups in India. The company manufactures non-ferrous gravity and pressure die castings. It has 4 manufacturing plants located in Tamil Nadu.

It is also the Holding Company for TVS Motor Company Limited which is India's third largest manufacturer of two-wheelers and a flagship of the TVS Group.