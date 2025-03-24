Worst over but full blown 'tariff war' not priced-in by markets: Analysts

Stock Market Today, Market Outlook: Indian stock markets have been staging a swift recovery over the past few days, finding their feet after months of selling, especially by foreign investors.

On Monday, the BSE Sensex surged for a sixth straight day on the trot, adding over 990 points intraday and 4,069 points in six days. The NSE Nifty, meanwhile, advanced nearly 300 points today, climbing roughly 1,300 points in six days.

Track our LIVE Market Blog here While analysts see the worst of the sell-off behind the markets, they remain skeptical about the sustainability of the rally and caution investors against deploying large sums of investible money.

"The 'big' correction in the markets is behind us, but there could be one more dip in the markets before we see a sustained uptrend," said Jignesh Desai, CEO – Institutional Equities, Centrum Broking.

Markets, Desai said, historically, have seen profit booking in February, March, and early weeks of April due to fund rotation at the end of a financial year. With US President Donald Trump’s deadline to impose reciprocal tariffs coinciding with this, he expects some pullback in the markets in the coming weeks.

Reciprocal Tariffs: The Unknown 'Trump' Card

Donald Trump is set to impose reciprocal tariffs on all the US’ trading partners including India, on April 2, 2025. Trump, according to a Bloomberg report, could announce widespread reciprocal tariffs on nations or blocs but may exclude some sectoral-specific tariffs. This ambiguity, analysts said, remains a key risk for the markets in the near-term.

"Reciprocal tariffs remain a risk and are not fully priced in. Any escalation could lead to short-term volatility, impact exports, and delay rate cuts due to potential inflationary pressure," said Nirav Karkera, Head-Research, Fisdom.

Concurring with his views, Sanjeev Hota, head of research at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, added that the full-blown impact of a trade war is still not discounted by the markets.

ALSO READ: Tariffs, earnings key for FII flows after ₹1.54 trillion pullout in FY25 "Sentimentally, most of the negatives from Trump's tariff imposition seems to be in the price. However, the actual tariff rate, sectors involved, how India will be impacted if there is an outright trade war after the US’ tariff announcement is still not factored-in by the markets," he said.

These uncertainties, Hota said, are set to induce volatility in the markets in the coming weeks.

Stock Market: Investment Strategy

Against this, analysts suggest investors should wait for clarity to emerge regarding the reciprocal tariffs before taking a call on further investment.

Market participants, Jignesh Desai of Centrum Broking said, may use any dip in the market to add quality stocks from banking, cement, defence, and asset management companies (AMCs) sectors.

"Post April, I see the markets staging a sustainable upswing with quality midcap and smallcap stock also participating in the rally. Investors should, however, be mindful of investing in companies having comfortable valuation, strong balance sheets, and good corporate governance," he said.

ALSO READ: The best investment opportunity remains in India: Venugopal Manghat From a long-term lens as well, improving macro indicators, moderating inflation, resilient domestic flows, expectations of policy continuity post-elections, and foreign investors buying into Indian stocks should help markets stage a stable uptrend.

"While global risks persist, the worst of the economic slowdown seems to be behind us, and high-frequency data points indicate a pickup in activity. Investors should adopt a selective, theme-based strategy focusing on sectors aligned with India’s capex and consumption revival," suggested Nirav Karkera of Fisdom.

Key themes to focus on could be Capital Goods, Infrastructure, Healthcare (especially hospitals and pharma), Financial Services (private banks and capital markets), and Consumer Discretionary (travel, QSR, e-commerce), he said, adding that investors may allocate 60 per cent of their funds in largecaps, 20 per cent in midcaps for growth, and 20 per cent in select smallcaps with strong earnings visibility and sectoral tailwinds.