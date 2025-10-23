Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 10:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Dr Reddy's Q2 preview: Profit may moderate as US sales dip; check estimates

Dr Reddy's Q2 preview: Profit may moderate as US sales dip; check estimates

Dr Reddy's net profit is expected to come at ₹1,479 crore, marking a moderate 5.5 per cent Y-o-Y increase, on average, as against ₹1,401 crore in the year-ago period

Dr Reddy's Labs Q2 results

Dr Reddy’s US business is expected to decline 6 per cent Q-o-Q, impacted by lower gRevlimid sales

Devanshu Singla New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dr Reddy's Labs Q2 results preview: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is expected to deliver moderate year-on-year growth in the September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26), supported by robust performance in India and expanding contributions from its inorganic portfolio in Europe. While US sales are expected to face pressure due to continued weakness in Revlimid and price declines, the company’s domestic business and strategic acquisitions should provide a cushion.
 
While profitability is likely to remain under strain with gross margin compression and steady operating costs, quarterly revenue and earnings are likely to show modest improvement.

Dr Reddy's Labs Q2 results expectations 

According to brokerages tracked by Business Standard, Dr Reddy's net profit is expected to come at ₹1,479 crore, marking a moderate 5.5 per cent Y-o-Y increase, on average, as against ₹1,401 crore in the year-ago period (Q2FY25). However, on a quarterly basis, the company's bottom line is projected to increase marginally by 4.3 per cent.
 
 
The pharma major's revenue for the quarter under review is expected to increase 7.7 per cent to ₹8,637 crore, on average, as compared to ₹8,016 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. On a sequential basis, revenue is expected to remain flat compared to ₹8,545 crore in the June 2025 quarter.
 
Brokerages expected the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) to remain almost flat at ₹2,238 crore in Q2FY26 compared to ₹2,248 crore in the year-ago period.  It is expected to increase around 4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) from ₹1,418 crore in previous quarter. 

Also Read

dr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector

Here's what brokerages expect from Dr Reddy's Labs ahead of Q1 show

US green card

Green card holders: Staying abroad for over a year can risk your US status

Stock Market LIVE oct 23

Stock Market LIVE: Infosys, HDFC Bank lift Sensex by 760pts; Nifty50 near 26,100; IT, banks rally

IND vs AUS live score

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE 2nd ODI: Bartlett strikes again; Back-to-back ducks for Virat Kohli

stock markets, Indian stock market

Here's why Filatex India share price is buzzing in trade today; details

Here's how analysts expect Dr Reddy's Labs to perform in Q2 FY26:

HDFC Securities: The domestic brokerage expects Dr Reddy’s US business to decline 6 per cent Q-o-Q, impacted by lower gRevlimid sales alongside price and market share erosion in the base portfolio. Meanwhile, the India business is forecasted to grow 8 per cent Y-o-Y, supported by GST-related benefits in September 2025. The brokerage has factored in a contribution of ₹670 crore from the NRT business. 
 
However, gross margins are expected to contract due to price erosion in key products, while steady operating costs could weigh on the Ebitda margin, leading to a decline in profitability for the quarter.
 
ICICI Securities: ICICI Securities noted several regulatory and strategic developments ahead of Q2FY26 results. The USFDA completed GMP and pre-approval inspections at multiple manufacturing sites, including formulations and biologics facilities, with observations reported but no major red flags. Notably, the company’s API facilities in New York and Telangana were classified as VAI by the USFDA. Dr Reddy’s also announced the appointment of Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP as statutory auditors from FY26-27.
 
On the business front, the company entered a definitive agreement to acquire the STUGERON brand from Janssen Pharmaceutica NV for USD 50.5 million, expanding its portfolio across 18 markets in APAC, EMEA, and the Middle East.
 
Additionally, Dr Reddy’s launched a novel patented molecule, Tegoprazan (PCAB), in India for acid-related gastrointestinal diseases, and received a positive CHMP opinion from the European Medicines Agency for AVT03, a biosimilar candidate for Prolia and Xgeva. 
 
Systematix Institutional Equities: Analysts at Systematix Institutional Equities expect Dr Reddy’s to deliver 9 per cent Y-o-Y revenue growth in Q2FY26, supported by strong performance in the India branded formulations business, which is anticipated to register high single to low double-digit growth. Additionally, inorganic growth from the NRT portfolio is expected to more than double the company’s Y-o-Y sales in Europe.
 
However, US generic sales are forecasted to decline by 10 per cent Y-o-Y (in USD terms), primarily due to ongoing weakness in Revlimid sales. The brokerage highlights key monitorables for the upcoming earnings call, including cost rationalisation efforts, the potential approval of semaglutide in Canada, and the filing for an abatacept biosimilar.
 
On a quarterly basis, revenue is expected to grow by 2 per cent, Ebitda by 6 per cent, and PAT by 8.4 per cent. Year-on-year, the brokerage forecasts revenue, Ebitda, and PAT growth of 9 per cent, 2.4 per cent, and 13.9 per cent, respectively, for Q2FY26.

More From This Section

stocks

Epack Prefab Tech zooms 15%, hits all time high on posting Q2 results

stock markets, Indian stock market

Here's why Filatex India share price is buzzing in trade today; details

Infosys share price

Infosys leads Sensex rally, shares rise 4%; here's what is fueling demand

Stock markets, Indian markets

Cello set for recovery as Falna plant ramps up, Motilal Oswal retains 'Buy'

Indian Rupee

Rupee gains on easing India-US trade tensions; opens higher at 88.83/$

Topics : Stock Market News Share Market Today Dr Reddy's Labs Dr Reddys Pharma sector Pharma stocks Q2 results Markets Buzzing stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayIndia v Australia 2nd ODI LIVE ScoreRealme GT8 Series LaunchH-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodayBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon