TVS Supply Chain shares slipped 5 per cent on Tuesday, logging an intraday low at Rs 129.95 per share on BSE. The stock declined after the company reported a loss in the third quarter (Q3FY25).

Around 12:34 PM, TVS Supply Chain share price was down 3.95 per cent at Rs 131.4 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.54 per cent at 76,891.13. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 5,796.88 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 217.35 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 129.95 per share.

On Monday, after market hours, TVS Supply Chain reported net loss year-on-year (Y-o-Y) at Rs 23.8 crore as compared to a profit of Rs 10 crore. However, its revenue for the quarter under review rose 10 per cent to Rs 2,444.6 crore as compared to Rs 2,221.8 crore a year ago.

The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at Rs 132.6 crore as compared to Rs 162.1 crore a year ago. Ebitda margin stood at 5.4 per cent as compared to 7.3 per cent.

As per the filing, FY24 revenues and volumes had been impacted on account of various global macro economic uncertainties.

The company believes building on existing customers/trade lanes and, increased presence across new geographies like the US will drive growth ahead. Also, digital transformation will focus on enhancing the customer experience and optimising operating costs.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions is a part of TVS Group that specialises in providing end-to-end logistics and supply chain management services. The company offers integrated supply chain solutions to global and domestic customers across industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, pharmaceuticals, engineering, and retail. Their services include procurement, warehousing, transportation, distribution, inventory management, and demand forecasting, ensuring the smooth movement of goods from suppliers to customers.

With a large network of warehouses, distribution centers, and transportation assets, the company has been able to offer both domestic and international logistics services. Their supply chain operations are also aligned with sustainability initiatives, focusing on minimizing carbon footprints through eco-friendly transportation methods and energy-efficient warehouses.

In the past one year, TVS Supply Chain shares have lost 25 per cent against Sensex's rise of 8.7 per cent.