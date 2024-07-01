Two in three women investors take decisions independently: Axis MF survey

Most women mutual fund (MF) investors take investment advice from professionals, friends and family but take the final call themselves, according to a survey by Axis Mutual Fund (MF). The fund house said 72 per cent of the women investors take their decisions independently, adding that the investment amount of women investors is 25 per cent higher on an average than their male counterparts.

The finding is based on data of 10 million Axis MF investors, 30 per cent of whom are women, the fund house stated. Over 1,100 women investors participated in the survey.



Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp