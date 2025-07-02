UltraTech, Ramco, Dalmia, JK Lakshmi Cement hit 52-wk highs in weak market

Cement companies' share price today: Shares of cement companies are in demand, rallying by up to 4 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market on a positive outlook.

JK Lakshmi Cement surged 4 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹995 on the BSE. The stock price of the company is trading close to its multi-year high level of ₹998.40, which it had touched in February 2024.

Shares of UltraTech Cement hit an all-time high of ₹12,532.15, gaining 3 per cent in intra-day trade today. The stock price of the cement giant has surpassed its previous high of ₹12,341, hit on April 28, 2025. Dalmia Bharat (₹2,244.40) and Ramco Cement (₹1,101.10), up 2 per cent, are trading at their respective 52-week high levels. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.53 per cent at 83,265 at 01:40 PM.

Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here In the past month, UltraTech and JK Lakshmi Cement have outperformed the market by surging 11 per cent and 18 per cent, respectively. In comparison, the benchmark index was up 2.3 per cent during the period. Indian cement industry overview Cement demand registered a moderate growth of 4-5 per cent in FY2024-25, following a healthy 11 per cent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) from FY2022-24. This moderate growth was primarily due to a high base from the previous fiscal year and a slowdown in construction activity during the first half of the current fiscal year, owing to an extended heatwave and labour unavailability due to elections.

Furthermore, in FY 2025-26, cement demand growth is expected to rebound by 6-7 per cent owing to traction from the infrastructure and rural housing segments, JK Cement said in its FY25 annual report. The outlook for the cement sector is positive in the coming year, given the Government's continuous focus on infrastructure development, higher budgetary allocation and various other initiatives for housing and road development. ALSO READ: China insists on final say over next Dalai Lama, rejects Trust role The infrastructure segment’s share has doubled from 11-13 per cent in FY2012-13 to 29-31 per cent in FY2023- 24, with a corresponding reduction in the share of housing, industrial and commercial demand. Going forward, JK Cement expect the infrastructure segment share to rise further to 32-34 per cent by FY 2028-29 due to the continued increase in central and state capital expenditure on roads, railways, metros, airports, and irrigation.