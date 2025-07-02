Nifty Auto sees Golden Cross, 5 stocks with similar patterns; how to trade?

Nifty AutoCurrent Level: 23,909 Likely Target: 26,000 Upside Potential: 8.8% Support: 23,626; 23,319; 23,248; 23,156 Resistance: 24,200; 25,200 Following the 'Golden Crossover' the Nifty Auto 50-DMA is now quoting at 23,319 as against the 200-DMA, which stands at 23,248 levels. These are likely to act as near-term supports for now; below which the key support for the Nifty Auto index stands at 23,156 levels. Near support for the index exists at 23,626. On the upside, the Nifty Auto index can potentially rally to 26,000 levels; with interim resistance seen around 24,200 and 25,200 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART ALSO READ | 2 midcaps, 1 smallcap stock with up to 35% upside potential; check details
Maruti Suzuki IndiaCurrent Price: ₹12,543 Likely Target: ₹13,500 Upside Potential: 7.6% Support: ₹12,455; ₹12,200 Resistance: ₹12,900; ₹13,050 Maruti stock is seen testing support around its 50-DMA, which stands at ₹12,455 levels; below which the bullish pivot for the stock stands at ₹12,200 levels. On the upside, the stock needs to break and trade consistently above ₹12,700 levels to regain upside momentum. The stock can potentially surge to ₹13,500, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹12,900 and ₹13,050 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M)Current Price: ₹3,180 Likely Target: ₹3,600 Upside Potential: 13.2% Support: ₹3,110; ₹3,060; ₹3,000 Resistance: ₹3,270; 3,400 M&M stock can potentially surge to ₹3,600 levels in the coming months, suggests the long-term chart. On its way up, the stock may face resistance around ₹3,270 and ₹3,400 levels. The bias at the counter is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹3,000-mark, with near support likely around ₹3,110 and ₹3,060 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
TVS Motor CompanyCurrent Price: ₹2,890 Likely Target: ₹3,450 Upside Potential: 19.4% Support: ₹2,812; ₹2,783; ₹2,746 Resistance: ₹3,025; ₹3,215 TVS Motors share is likely to trade with a positive bias as long as the stock quotes above ₹2,746 levels; with near support seen at ₹2,812 and ₹2,783 levels. On the upside, the stock is seen trading close to the higher-end of the anticipated trading range on the monthly scale, which indicates likely resistance around ₹3,025. In case, the stock manages to break above the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands, TVS Motor can potentially extend the rally towards ₹3,450 levels, with interim resistance around ₹3,215 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART ALSO READ | 10 large-cap stocks to bet across sectors that may gain up to 32% in H2CY25
Ashok LeylandCurrent Price: ₹252 Likely Target: ₹280 Upside Potential: 11.1% Support: ₹245; ₹241; ₹238 Resistance: ₹270 Ashok Leyland seems on course to test the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the month chart, which indicates a target of ₹270; beyond which a spurt to ₹280 seems likely. The overall bias at the counter is likely to be positive as long as the stock holds above ₹238; with near support likely around ₹245 and ₹241 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
MRFCurrent Price: ₹1,42,750 Likely Target: ₹1,52,000 Upside Potential: 6.5% Support: ₹1,38,840; ₹1,35,400 Resistance: ₹1,49,570 MRF stock is likely to trade with a positive bias as long as the stock trades above ₹1,35,480 levels; with interim support likely around 1,38,840 levels. On the upside, the stock faces an overhead resistance around ₹1,49,570 levels; above which MRF can potentially towards ₹1,52,000 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
One subscription. Two world-class reads.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app