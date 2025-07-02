Home / Markets / News / Nifty Auto sees Golden Cross, 5 stocks with similar patterns; how to trade?

Nifty Auto sees Golden Cross, 5 stocks with similar patterns; how to trade?

MRF, TVS Motor, Tata Motors, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra and Ashok Leyland from the Nifty Auto index have witnessed a 'Golden Crossover' in recent months; here's a detailed outlook.

share market
premium
Maruti, M&M, TVS Motor, MRF and Ashok Leyland can rally up to 19%, suggest technical charts.
Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 2:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Nifty Auto index has witnessed the formation of 'Golden Cross' on the daily chart after a gap of more than six months. Technically, 'Golden Cross' is considered as a bullish signal, with further upside potential.  The term 'Golden Cross' also commonly referred as 'Golden Crossover' means that the 50-Day Moving Average (50-DMA), has now crossed the 200-DMA from below. This suggests that the support levels for the index are moving higher.  Apart from the Nifty Auto index, there are 5 auto stocks which witnessed a similar development on the daily charts in recent months. Mahindra & Mahindra and Ashok Leyland saw the formation of a 'Golden Cross' in the month of June; while Maruti, TVS Motor and MRF witnessed a similar pattern in May 2025.  Here's what the charts indicate for the Nifty Auto index and these 5 shares. 

Nifty Auto

Current Level: 23,909  Likely Target: 26,000  Upside Potential: 8.8%  Support: 23,626; 23,319; 23,248; 23,156  Resistance: 24,200; 25,200  Following the 'Golden Crossover' the Nifty Auto 50-DMA is now quoting at 23,319 as against the 200-DMA, which stands at 23,248 levels. These are likely to act as near-term supports for now; below which the key support for the Nifty Auto index stands at 23,156 levels. Near support for the index exists at 23,626.  On the upside, the Nifty Auto index can potentially rally to 26,000 levels; with interim resistance seen around 24,200 and 25,200 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  ALSO READ | 2 midcaps, 1 smallcap stock with up to 35% upside potential; check details 

Maruti Suzuki India

Current Price: ₹12,543  Likely Target: ₹13,500  Upside Potential: 7.6%  Support: ₹12,455; ₹12,200  Resistance: ₹12,900; ₹13,050  Maruti stock is seen testing support around its 50-DMA, which stands at ₹12,455 levels; below which the bullish pivot for the stock stands at ₹12,200 levels. On the upside, the stock needs to break and trade consistently above ₹12,700 levels to regain upside momentum. The stock can potentially surge to ₹13,500, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹12,900 and ₹13,050 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART 

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M)

Current Price: ₹3,180  Likely Target: ₹3,600  Upside Potential: 13.2%  Support: ₹3,110; ₹3,060; ₹3,000  Resistance: ₹3,270; 3,400  M&M stock can potentially surge to ₹3,600 levels in the coming months, suggests the long-term chart. On its way up, the stock may face resistance around ₹3,270 and ₹3,400 levels. The bias at the counter is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹3,000-mark, with near support likely around ₹3,110 and ₹3,060 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART 

TVS Motor Company

Current Price: ₹2,890  Likely Target: ₹3,450  Upside Potential: 19.4%  Support: ₹2,812; ₹2,783; ₹2,746  Resistance: ₹3,025; ₹3,215  TVS Motors share is likely to trade with a positive bias as long as the stock quotes above ₹2,746 levels; with near support seen at ₹2,812 and ₹2,783 levels. On the upside, the stock is seen trading close to the higher-end of the anticipated trading range on the monthly scale, which indicates likely resistance around ₹3,025.  In case, the stock manages to break above the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands, TVS Motor can potentially extend the rally towards ₹3,450 levels, with interim resistance around ₹3,215 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  ALSO READ |  10 large-cap stocks to bet across sectors that may gain up to 32% in H2CY25

  Ashok Leyland

Current Price: ₹252  Likely Target: ₹280  Upside Potential: 11.1%  Support: ₹245; ₹241; ₹238  Resistance: ₹270  Ashok Leyland seems on course to test the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the month chart, which indicates a target of ₹270; beyond which a spurt to ₹280 seems likely. The overall bias at the counter is likely to be positive as long as the stock holds above ₹238; with near support likely around ₹245 and ₹241 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART 

MRF

Current Price: ₹1,42,750  Likely Target: ₹1,52,000  Upside Potential: 6.5%  Support: ₹1,38,840; ₹1,35,400  Resistance: ₹1,49,570  MRF stock is likely to trade with a positive bias as long as the stock trades above ₹1,35,480 levels; with interim support likely around 1,38,840 levels. On the upside, the stock faces an overhead resistance around ₹1,49,570 levels; above which MRF can potentially towards ₹1,52,000 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex slide to day's low; Realty, banks crack; Mkt breadth favours bears

Ambuja Cements rises 2% in trade; brokerages upbeat on company's capex plan

Dev IT share price gains 5% on securing this deal; check key details here

Street view: Why are analysts bullish on Reliance Industries stock?

Sensex, Nifty trade lower as investors eye Trump's July 9 tariff deadline

Topics :auto stocksAuto sectorNifty Auto indexNifty AutoTrading strategiesMarket technicalsstocks technical analysistechnical callsStocks to buyStock RecommendationsMRFMaruti share priceMahindra & MahindraTVS Motor CompanyAshok LeylandThe Smart InvestorStock ideasStock Picks

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story