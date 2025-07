Nifty Auto sees Golden Cross, 5 stocks with similar patterns; how to trade?

Nifty Auto

Maruti Suzuki India

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M)

TVS Motor Company

Ashok Leyland

MRF

The Nifty Auto index has witnessed the formation of 'Golden Cross' on the daily chart after a gap of more than six months. Technically, 'Golden Cross' is considered as a bullish signal, with further upside potential.The term 'Golden Cross' also commonly referred as 'Golden Crossover' means that the 50-Day Moving Average (50-DMA), has now crossed the 200-DMA from below. This suggests that the support levels for the index are moving higher.Apart from the Nifty Auto index, there are 5 auto stocks which witnessed a similar development on the daily charts in recent months. Mahindra & Mahindra and Ashok Leyland saw the formation of a 'Golden Cross' in the month of June; while Maruti, TVS Motor and MRF witnessed a similar pattern in May 2025.Here's what the charts indicate for the Nifty Auto index and these 5 shares.Current Level: 23,909Likely Target: 26,000Upside Potential: 8.8%Support: 23,626; 23,319; 23,248; 23,156Resistance: 24,200; 25,200Following the 'Golden Crossover' the Nifty Auto 50-DMA is now quoting at 23,319 as against the 200-DMA, which stands at 23,248 levels. These are likely to act as near-term supports for now; below which the key support for the Nifty Auto index stands at 23,156 levels. Near support for the index exists at 23,626.On the upside, the Nifty Auto index can potentially rally to 26,000 levels; with interim resistance seen around 24,200 and 25,200 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Current Price: ₹12,543Likely Target: ₹13,500Upside Potential: 7.6%Support: ₹12,455; ₹12,200Resistance: ₹12,900; ₹13,050 Maruti stock is seen testing support around its 50-DMA, which stands at ₹12,455 levels; below which the bullish pivot for the stock stands at ₹12,200 levels. On the upside, the stock needs to break and trade consistently above ₹12,700 levels to regain upside momentum. The stock can potentially surge to ₹13,500, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹12,900 and ₹13,050 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Current Price: ₹3,180Likely Target: ₹3,600Upside Potential: 13.2%Support: ₹3,110; ₹3,060; ₹3,000Resistance: ₹3,270; 3,400 M&M stock can potentially surge to ₹3,600 levels in the coming months, suggests the long-term chart. On its way up, the stock may face resistance around ₹3,270 and ₹3,400 levels. The bias at the counter is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹3,000-mark, with near support likely around ₹3,110 and ₹3,060 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Current Price: ₹2,890Likely Target: ₹3,450Upside Potential: 19.4%Support: ₹2,812; ₹2,783; ₹2,746Resistance: ₹3,025; ₹3,215 TVS Motors share is likely to trade with a positive bias as long as the stock quotes above ₹2,746 levels; with near support seen at ₹2,812 and ₹2,783 levels. On the upside, the stock is seen trading close to the higher-end of the anticipated trading range on the monthly scale, which indicates likely resistance around ₹3,025.In case, the stock manages to break above the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands, TVS Motor can potentially extend the rally towards ₹3,450 levels, with interim resistance around ₹3,215 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Current Price: ₹252Likely Target: ₹280Upside Potential: 11.1%Support: ₹245; ₹241; ₹238Resistance: ₹270 Ashok Leyland seems on course to test the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the month chart, which indicates a target of ₹270; beyond which a spurt to ₹280 seems likely. The overall bias at the counter is likely to be positive as long as the stock holds above ₹238; with near support likely around ₹245 and ₹241 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Current Price: ₹1,42,750Likely Target: ₹1,52,000Upside Potential: 6.5%Support: ₹1,38,840; ₹1,35,400Resistance: ₹1,49,570 MRF stock is likely to trade with a positive bias as long as the stock trades above ₹1,35,480 levels; with interim support likely around 1,38,840 levels. On the upside, the stock faces an overhead resistance around ₹1,49,570 levels; above which MRF can potentially towards ₹1,52,000 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART