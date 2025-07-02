Nifty Auto sees Golden Cross, 5 stocks with similar patterns; how to trade?

MRF, TVS Motor, Tata Motors, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra and Ashok Leyland from the Nifty Auto index have witnessed a 'Golden Crossover' in recent months; here's a detailed outlook.

premium Maruti, M&M, TVS Motor, MRF and Ashok Leyland can rally up to 19%, suggest technical charts.