Info Edge stock split news: naukri.com parent shares gain 3%; check details

Info Edge stock split news: Info Edge (India), parent of naukri.com, shares gained 2.7 per cent on Thursday, logging an intraday high at Rs 7654.75 per share. The upmove in the stock came after the company's board to consider a stock split on February 5, 2025.

Around 11:50 AM, Info Edge share price was up 2.64 per cent at Rs 7,645 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.33 per cent at 76,788.31. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 99,067.06 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 9,194.95 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 4,871.20 per share.

ALSO READ: Naukri.com parent Info Edge shares slip 5% after posting Q3 biz update Info Edge through a filing said that its board will consider a stock split of the existing shares of the face value of Rs 10 each, fully paid-up. Other terms of the sub-division will be finalised in a board meeting on February 5.

"We hereby inform you that at the said Meeting, the Board of Directors will also consider the proposal for alteration in the share capital of the Company by way of sub-division/ split of the existing equity shares of the face value Rs 10 each, fully paid-up, in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company," the filing read.

In the meeting, the board will also consider and approve consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024.

In its Q3 update, Info Edge said that its standalone billings during the quarter ended December 31, 2024, grew 15.8 per cent to Rs 668.3 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y) as compared to Rs 576.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Among its business segment, Recruitment Solutions grew 15.17 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 494 crore as compared to Rs 428.9 crore a year ago. 99acres for Real estate saw a growth of 16 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 102.6 crore as compared to Rs 88.4 crore.

Other business segments grew 20 per cent to Rs 71.7 crore as compared to Rs 59.6 crore a year ago.

In the past one year, Info Edge shares have gained 52.2 per cent against Sensex's rise of 7.5 per cent.