Unified Data-Tech IPO opens on May 22: Check price band, GMP, key dates

Unified Data-Tech IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Unified Data-Tech Solutions will open for subscription on Thursday, May 22, 2025. The Mumbai-based IT services provider aims to raise ₹144.47 crore through the public issue of 5.29 million equity shares. The issue is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) by promoter Hiren Rajendra Mehta. Hence, the company will not receive any money from the public issue.

Here are the key details of Unified Data-Tech IPO:

Unified Data-Tech IPO price band, lot size

Unified Data-Tech has set the price band for its IPO in the range of ₹260 to ₹273 per equity share. The minimum lot size for an application is 400 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹1,04,000 to bid for one lot. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) is 2,18,400 for two lots.

Unified Data-Tech IPO key dates

According to the red-herring prospectus, the three-day subscription window will tentatively close on Monday, May 26, 2025. The anchor investor bid period shall be one working day before the issue opening date. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on or before Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Shares of Unified Data - Tech will list on the BSE SME platform tentatively on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

Unified Data-Tech IPO registrar, lead manager

Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue. Hem Securities is the sole book-running lead manager.

Unified Data-Tech IPO GMP

The unlisted shares of Unified Data-Tech were trading at ₹353, commanding a grey market premium of ₹80 or 29.3 per cent, compared to the upper price band of ₹273 in the grey market as of 6:57 AM on Monday, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.

About Unified Data - Tech

Incorporated in 2010, Unified Data-Tech Solutions is a technology company specialising in system integration. It provides comprehensive IT solutions including data centre infrastructure, virtualisation, data protection, networking, cybersecurity, secure application delivery. The company caters to a wide range of industries such as banking, finance, insurance, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, IT and IT-enabled services. The company is managed by promoters Hiren Rajendra Mehta and Rajendra Kantilal Mehta.

Unified Data-Tech Solutions financial overview

In the financial year 2023-24 (FY24), Unified Data-Tech Solutions reported revenue from operations of ₹260.37 crore, up 135 per cent from ₹110.48 crore in the previous fiscal. Its PAT stood at ₹25.12 crore in FY24 compared to ₹10.40 crore in FY23.