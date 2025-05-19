Divi's Labs clocks all-time high on posting Q4 results: Check details

Divi's Labs share price: Shares of pharmaceutical company Divi's Laboratories gained 5 per cent and logged an all time high on Monday, May 19, 2025, at ₹6596.8 per share on BSE. The stock was in demand after the company posted healthy Q4 results and recommended dividend.

Divi's Labs results

The company reported its fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, results on Saturday. In Q4, the company's consolidated net profit stood at ₹662 crore as compared to ₹538 crore a year ago, up 23 per cent. Its revenue from operations gained 12 per cent to ₹2,585 crore as against ₹2,303 crore a year ago.

Divi's Labs dividend record date

The company's board recommended a final dividend of ₹30 (i.e. 1,500 per cent) per equity share of face value ₹2 each for the financial year 2024-25.

The record date for the purpose of the payment of dividend is July 25, 2025.

Divi's Laboratories Q4 results analysis: Motilal Oswal | Neutral | ₹6,540 per share

"Divi’s Laboratories delivered better-than-expected performance (5 per cent/15 per cent/26 per cent beat on sales/Ebitda/PAT) in Q4FY25. It recorded healthy growth across both custom synthesis (CS) and API segments. In fact, the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth revival in the API segment was almost after eight quarters," the brokerage said in its note.

Motilal Oswal raised its earnings estimates by 5 per cent/7 per cent for FY26/FY27, factoring in: increased investment on the back of long-term contracts, moderating raw material costs, and superior execution in the generics segment.

About Divi's Labs

Divi's Laboratories is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the world, manufacturing Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) Intermediates and Nutraceuticals. The company has two manufacturing units and a market presence across 100 countries. In addition to generic business, the company through its custom synthesis business supports innovator pharma companies for their patented products business right from gram scale requirements for clinical trials to launch as well as late life cycle management.