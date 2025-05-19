Data Patterns shares fly 9% as Q4 profit climbs 61% YoY; key details here

Data Patterns share price: Defence and Aerospace electronics solutions provider Data Patters shares were buzzing in trade on the first trading day of the week i.e. Monday, May 19, 2025, with the scrip jumping up to 9.31 per cent to an intraday high of ₹3,136.50 per share.

What sparked the rally in Data Patterns share price?

In Q4FY24, Data Patterns profit climbed 60.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹114.1 crore, from ₹71.1 crore in Q4FY25.

The revenue from operations, or topline, zoomed 117.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹396.2 crore in the March quarter of FY25, from ₹182.3 crore in the March quarter of FY24.

At the operation level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), surged 60.8 per cent annually to ₹149.5 crore in Q4FY25, as against ₹93 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Data Patterns FY25 performance

Data Patterns total revenue for FY25 gained 33 per cent annually to ₹755 crore, from ₹566 crore in FY24. Meanwhile, revenue from operations soared 36 per cent to ₹708 crore in FY25 from ₹520 crore in FY24.

Ebitda grew 24 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹275 crore in FY25 from ₹222 crore in FY24.

“We are happy to have delivered an excellent growth in revenue while maintaining consistent bottom line performance. Q4 results were on expected lines. Ebitda for the quarter and full year 2024-25 was also as per our guidance. This achievement underscores the strength of our strategy, execution capabilities and commitment to operational excellence,” said Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan, chairman and managing director, Data Patterns.

“Looking ahead, we are optimistic about robust order inflows and remain confident in our ability to sustain this growth trajectory,” Rangarajan added.

Data Patterns dividend

Data Patterns' Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹7.90 per share (390 per cent per equity share of ₹2 each), which is subject to approval by the shareholders in the ensuing AGM.

Data Patterns order book

The defence equipment maker has bagged orders worth ₹355 crore during FY25. Notably, the order book as on March 31, 2025 stood at ₹729.84 crore.

About Data Patterns

Data Patterns engages in the design and development of electronic hardware, software, firmware, mechanical systems, and product prototypes, along with testing, validation, and verification services.

The company’s expertise spans a wide range of defence and aerospace technologies, including radars, electronic warfare systems, communications, avionics, small satellites, automated test equipment, and COTS solutions.

Data Patterns is actively involved in key defence programs such as the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft, Light Utility Helicopter, BrahMos missile, and various communication and electronic intelligence systems. It collaborates closely with major defence PSUs like Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), as well as key government agencies such as DRDO and ISRO involved in defence and space research.