Union Bank of India announces Q4 business update; shares tank 7%

Shares of Union Bank of India tanked over 7 per cent on Friday to hit an intraday low of ₹121.81 after the public sector lender reported its March 2025 quarter business update. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty50 index was trading 1.47 per cent down at 22,908.40 and Nifty Bank was in green at 51,614.40 with marginal gains of 0.03 per cent at 2:50 PM.

In an exchange filing on Friday, April 4, Union Bank of India reported a 7.82 per cent increase in its total global business to ₹22.92 trillion for the March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25) compared to ₹21.26 trillion in the year-ago quarter (Q4 FY24). In the December 2024 quarter (Q3 FY25), the bank’s total global business stood at ₹21.65 trillion.

Its total global deposits grew 7.22 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹13.09 trillion in Q4 FY25 from ₹12.21 trillion in Q4 FY24. Total global deposits increased 7.66 per cent from ₹12.16 per cent in Q3 FY25.

The bank’s global gross advances stood at ₹9.82 trillion in Q4FY25, up 8.62 per cent from ₹9.04 trillion in the year-ago period and 3.55 per cent from ₹9.49 trillion from the previous quarter.

Domestic deposits jumped 6.05 per cent to ₹12.71 trillion in the March quarter against ₹11.99 trillion in the year-ago quarter.

According to the filing, the domestic Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) stood at ₹4.26 trillion in Q4 FY25, marking a 3.94 per cent jump from ₹4.10 trillion. Domestic Retail Advances increased 22.14 per cent YoY to ₹2.16 trillion.

Union Bank share price history

Also Read

Union Bank of India’s stock is trading nearly 30 per cent down from its 52-week high of ₹172.5 touched on June 3, 2024.

On a year-to-date basis, the public sector bank has remained flat with marginal gains of 0.82 per cent. The stock has outperformed the Nifty PSU Bank index, which slipped over 4 per cent during the same period.

Q3 Flashback

In the Q3 FY25, the company reported a total income of ₹31,374.50 crore, up 7.67 per cent compared to ₹29,137.26 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its net profit stood at ₹4,603.63 crore in December quarter, 28 per cent up from ₹3,589.91 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.