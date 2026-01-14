Union Bank of India jumps 8% to multi-year high as Q3 net profit rises

Union Bank of India share price today: Union Bank of India share price jumped over 8 per cent to a multi-year high in Wednesday’s session. The counter rose as much as 8.13 per cent to ₹180, the highest level since November 17, 2017 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

In the last 12 months, Union Bank of India share price has surged 72 per cent, compared to 10.86 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.

Union Bank of India saw 64.4 million shares change hands on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), so far, today.

ALSO READ: Union Bank of India Q3 results: Net profit rises 9% to ₹5,017 cr, NPAs ease The counter was trading 6.78 per higher at ₹177.47 as of 2:13 PM, as compared to 0.34 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index.

Why did Union Bank of India share price rise today? Union Bank of India share price advanced after the lender reported its earnings for the December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26). Its net profit advanced 8.97 per cent on year to ₹5,017 crore from ₹4,062 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. The net interest income (NII) rose 0.95 per cent on year to ₹9,328 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year from ₹9,240 crore, Union Bank of India said in the exchange filing on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the net interest margin (NIM) fell 15 basis points to 2.76 per cent from 2.91 per cent a year ago.