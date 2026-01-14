Union Bank of India Q3 results: Net profit rises 9% to ₹5,017 cr, NPAs ease

Union Bank of India on Wednesday reported a 9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in standalone net profit for the December quarter . The state-owned lender reported a net profit of ₹5,017 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared with ₹4,603.63 crore in the same period last year.

Net interest income (NII), which reflects the difference between interest earned on loans and interest paid on deposits, rose by 1 per cent to ₹9,328 crore from ₹9,241 crore a year earlier.

The bank’s overall business grew by 5.04 per cent Y-o-Y during the quarter. Gross advances rose 7.13 per cent, while total deposits increased by 3.36 per cent. As of December 31, 2025, Union Bank of India’s total business stood at ₹22.40 trillion.

Asset quality showed a clear improvement. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined by 79 basis points from a year ago to 3.06 per cent, while net NPAs fell by 31 basis points to 0.51 per cent as of the end of December 2025.

On the deposits side, global deposits rose 3.36 per cent year-on-year. The bank’s total deposit base stood at ₹12.23 trillion as of December 31, 2025.