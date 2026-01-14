Wednesday, January 14, 2026 | 02:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Union Bank of India Q3 results: Net profit rises 9% to ₹5,017 cr, NPAs ease

Union Bank of India Q3 results: Net profit rises 9% to ₹5,017 cr, NPAs ease

Gross NPAs dropped by 79 basis points to 3.06 per cent, while net NPAs fell 31 basis points to 0.51 per cent as of December 2025

Union Bank

The bank’s overall business grew by 5.04 per cent year-on-year during the quarter. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 2:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Bank of India on Wednesday reported a 9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in standalone net profit for the December quarter. The state-owned lender reported a net profit of ₹5,017 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared with ₹4,603.63 crore in the same period last year.
 
Net interest income (NII), which reflects the difference between interest earned on loans and interest paid on deposits, rose by 1 per cent to ₹9,328 crore from ₹9,241 crore a year earlier.
 
The bank’s overall business grew by 5.04 per cent Y-o-Y during the quarter. Gross advances rose 7.13 per cent, while total deposits increased by 3.36 per cent. As of December 31, 2025, Union Bank of India’s total business stood at ₹22.40 trillion.
 
 
Asset quality showed a clear improvement. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined by 79 basis points from a year ago to 3.06 per cent, while net NPAs fell by 31 basis points to 0.51 per cent as of the end of December 2025.
 
On the deposits side, global deposits rose 3.36 per cent year-on-year. The bank’s total deposit base stood at ₹12.23 trillion as of December 31, 2025.
 
At 2 pm, the shares of Union Bank of India were trading at ₹177.45.

More From This Section

branded residence, housing, real estate

Puravankara Q3 pre-sales at Rs 1,414 crore; adds 12.76 mn sq ft in 9M FY26

stock market, BSE

Q3 result: Infosys, HDFC AMC, ICICI Prudential AMC among 25 firms on Jan 14

Bank of Maharashtra

Bank of Maharashtra Q3 profit up 27%, declares 10% interim dividend

ICICI Lombard

ICICI Lombard General Insurance's Q3 net profit falls 9% to ₹659 crore

Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi Q3FY26 results: Profit drops 45%, revenue rises marginally

Topics : Union Bank of India Q3 results BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 1:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGroww Q3 ResultsTech Mahindra Q3 ResultsQ3 Result TodayBharat Coking Coal IPO Allotment StatusDividend Stocks TodayBank Holiday TodayIMD Cold Wave Read WarningShadowfax IPO Price Band