DCX Systems shares rise on ₹29 crore worth order wins; details here

DCX Systems shares rose 2 per cent after it won new export and domestic orders worth ₹28.59 crore for the supply of cable and wire harness assemblies

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 11:46 AM IST
Shares of DCX Systems rose 2 per cent on Wednesday, after the company landed exports and domestic orders worth ₹28.59 crore for the supply of cable and wire harness assemblies. 
 
The aerospace and defence firm's stock rose as much as 2.05 per cent during the day to ₹303 per share. The stock pared gains to trade 0.3 per cent higher at ₹296.6 apiece, compared to a 0.33 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 11:35 AM. 
 
Shares of the company have fallen over 15 per cent from their recent highs of ₹354 apiece, which it hit last month. The counter has fallen 14.5 per cent this year, compared to a 4.8 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. DCX Systems has a total market capitalisation of ₹3,304.84 crore, according to BSE data.   Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here

DCX Systems' new order wins

DCX Systems secured export and domestic purchase orders worth ₹28.59 crore in the normal course of business, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. 
 
The overseas orders include ₹7.89 crore from ELTA Systems Ltd, ₹10.83 crore from Elbit Systems Ltd, and ₹5.04 crore from Rafael Advanced Defence Systems Ltd, all based in Israel. These contracts are for the manufacture and supply of cable and wire harness assemblies, the firm said in the statement. Additionally, DCX Systems also received domestic orders worth ₹4.83 crore from Indian customers. 
 
In January this year, DCX Systems said it would manufacture and supply Backplane Module Assemblies to Elta Systems. The order was worth $2,261,769.60, which is equivalent to about ₹19.33 crore at an exchange rate of 1$ = Rs 85.5. 

About DCX Systems 

The company specialises in providing end-to-end solutions in the field of electronic manufacturing services (EMS), particularly for industries such as defence, aerospace, telecom, and automotive. The company was founded in 2011 and has rapidly grown to become a significant player in the Indian electronics manufacturing sector.
 
The company focuses on the design, development, and manufacturing of complex electronic systems and assemblies. They provide services like printed circuit board (PCB) assembly, cable assemblies, system integration, and testing, catering to both commercial and defence sectors. They are known for offering tailored solutions to meet the specific needs of clients across various industries, with a strong emphasis on high-quality, reliable products. 
 

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

