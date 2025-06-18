Partnership with OnePlus lifts Optiemus Infracom shares 15%; details

Optiemus Infracom share price: Optiemus Infracom share price zoomed up to 15.06 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹706.20 per share on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. At 12:30 PM, Optiemus Infracom shares were trading near day’s high, up 14.27 per cent at ₹701.60 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.30 per cent lower at 81,336.82 levels. What sparked the rally in Optiemus Infracom share price today? Optiemus Infracom shares surged today after the company said its wholly-owned subsidiary Optiemus Electronics has inked a strategic partnership with Chinese consumer electronics giant OnePlus to locally manufacture premium Internet of Things (IoT) devices in India.

In a statement, Optiemus Infracom said the collaboration marks a major milestone in boosting domestic manufacturing under OnePlus’ long-term vision for the Indian market. The partnership also supports the company’s ongoing “Project Starlight,” which focuses on strengthening localisation efforts in the region. Ashok Gupta, executive chairman, Optiemus Group said, “Our collaboration with OnePlus marks a significant step in this journey, as we come together to co-create a future shaped by innovation and excellence. We specialise in transforming ideas into reality, and this partnership empowers us to manufacture high-quality IoT products. Together, we will continue to explore new frontiers and remain committed to playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of electronics manufacturing in India.”

As part of this tie-up, OnePlus has begun producing its IoT product line — including key offerings like true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds and wireless neckbands — at Optiemus’ Noida-based facility. This adds to its existing India-based smartphone manufacturing. The partnership kicks off with the local production of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3, a popular neckband device known for low latency, immersive bass, and clear audio quality. As OnePlus’ key manufacturing partner, Optiemus will help drive greater localisation of the bill of materials (BOM), improve cost efficiency, and strengthen supply chain resilience. "Our partnership with OEL to manufacture IoT products locally reflects our strong commitment to Project Starlight. This collaboration is not just about technology—it’s about empowering local communities, creating meaningful innovation, and bringing smarter, more connected experiences to our India community," said Robin Liu, CEO, OnePlus India.