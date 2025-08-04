Home / Markets / News / UPL shares jump 8%; brokerages view Q1 results as "decent" start to FY26

UPL shares jump 8%; brokerages view Q1 results as "decent" start to FY26

UPL shares gained 7.6 per cent in trade, logging an intra-day high at ₹715.75 per share on BSE after posting its Q1 results

A farmer sprays pesticides at a mustard field, in Kamrup district of Assam, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Sirali Gupta Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 10:26 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
UPL shares gained 7.6 per cent in trade on Monday, August 4, 2025, logging an intra-day high at ₹715.75 per share on BSE. At 9:43 AM, UPL share price was up 6.89 per cent at ₹710.55 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was 0.25 per cent higher at 80,801.35. 
 
UPL released its Q1 results on Friday, during market hours. Post the release, the stock closed 5.4 per cent lower at ₹664.75 per share as the company's financial statement showed that its net debt increased to ₹21,371 crore, as compared to ₹13,858 crore in Q4FY25. 

UPL Q1 results

In Q1, UPL's net loss stood at ₹88 crore, year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹384 crore a year ago. The company's revenue from operations grew 1.6 per cent to ₹9,216 crore from ₹9,067  crore a year ago. 
 
The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹1,303 crore, as compared to ₹1,145 crore a year ago. Its Ebitda margin was at 14.1 per cent, as against 12.6 per cent.   Check List of Q1 results today

UPL management guidance

The company reaffirmed its FY26 targets: Revenue growth 4–8 per cent and Ebitda growth 10–14 per cent. 
 
Full-year effective tax rate is guided at 15–17 per cent, subject to mix and capex ramping toward new molecules ($130 million incremental revenue expected in H2); acquisitions under evaluation, with focus on deleveraging.

UPL Q1 results analysis: Brokerages' view

Brokerages believe the UPL has made a decent start to FY26, even when pricing pressure persisted globally. 
 
Motilal Oswal | Neutral | Target: ₹700
Analysts believe UPL is on track to accelerate growth from H2FY26 onwards, driven by strong prospects in the Super Specialty Chemicals (SSC) segment (within Superform), new product launches, and increased investments by Advanta (for new market entries).
 
Nuvama Institutional Equities | Buy | Target raised to ₹808 from ₹781
The brokerage believes UPL’s reaffirmation of its FY26 guidance is credible, with a better recovery in H2FY26. The worst of the inventory and pricing pressure is behind.
 
Antique Stock Broking | Buy | Target raised to ₹730 from ₹710
The brokerage is upbeat on UPL as the management guidance was intact and it plans to hike prices of key products to aid margin recovery, according to reports. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhivery delivers in Q1: Stock hits 52-wk high, brokerages raise target

Federal Bank shares crack 5% as analysts cut target; should you sell?

JSW Cement sets IPO price band at ₹139-147, opens Aug 7: Check key details

Premium

Brokerages remain divided on ITC after Q1 result; check recommendation

Premium

Market pullbacks may be short-lived, says charts; time to exit?

Topics :UPL resultsUPLThe Smart InvestorBuzzing stocksstock market tradingMARKETS TODAYMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE SensexNSE Nifty

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story